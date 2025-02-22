2TB PCIe 4.0 SSD is $99 at Newegg and comes with a free 32GB flash drive

Today, Newegg offers the TeamGroup MP44L M.2 2TB SSD at one of its best prices. Typically, it costs around $139, but right now, it's discounted to just $99, putting the price at around 4 cents per GB. The purchase also includes a free 32GB USB flash drive, but it's marked as a limited offer, so it's unclear how long it will be available.

We had the opportunity to review the 2TB edition of the TeamGroup MP44L SSD in 2022 and loved our experience overall, giving it a final rating of 4 out of 5 stars. The drive is power efficient, runs cool, and has performance that stands out against other SSDs in its class.

This SSD has read/write speeds that reach up to 4800/4400 MB/s. It features an M.2 2280 form factor and is supported by a 5-year warranty from TeamGroup.

The TeamGroup MP44L has various capacities, but this offer applies to the 2TB edition. All drives in this line feature an M.2 2280 form factor and are built around the Phison E21T controller. The 2TB model can reach read/write speeds as high as 4800/4400 MB/s.

This SSD is compatible with PCIe 4.0 x4 interfaces, which isn't the latest protocol, but it is still useful for most users. It's supported by Newegg's 30-day return policy and a 5-year manufacturer's warranty from TeamGroup, which voids if the drive reaches 1200 TBW.

