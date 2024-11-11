Expand your gaming handheld storage to 2TB with Crucial's tiny M.2-2230 P310 SSD - now at its lowest-ever price

If you're looking to upgrade the storage in your gaming handheld, this small 2230 form-factor SSD from Crucial is now at its lowest-ever price. As one of the best SSDs for the Steam Deck and other Windows gaming handhelds, this small form factor SSD comes in the 2230 size for plugging into the M.2 port of your favorite device. With a large 2TB of capacity, the Crucial P310 can generously expand the extent of your games library, with room for even the biggest games. No need for an internet connection to download games whilst you're traveling.

If you like the look of today's deal and fancy getting your hands on one of these little drives, then head to Amazon, where you can pick up the Crucial P310 (2TB) for just $159 - its lowest-ever price on Amazon. If you'd like more detailed information on this Gen 4 SSD, then take a look at our review of Crucial's P310 M.2 2230 SSD, and check out the performance benchmarks for why we rate this SSD as one of the best SSDs for a gaming handheld, thanks to its size and speed. With the price drop, this drive becomes a very attractive offer.

This version of the P310 from Crucial is the small form-factor 2230-sized SSD, perfect for popping into the tiny space available in gaming handhelds or smaller laptops. The Crucial P310 on offer here has a large 2TB of capacity and uses Micron's 232-Layer QLC NAND flash memory. The controller used is the Phison E27T, which helps to get the P310 to run with sequential read/write speeds of 7,100/6,000 MB/s.

Crucial P310 SSD (2TB): now $159 at Amazon (was $264)

Lowest-Ever Price

The Crucial P310 M.2-2230 is a small form-factor SSD with 2TB of capacity. Using a Phison E27T controller and 232-Layer Micron QLC NAND-flash memory, the P310 has sequential read/write speeds of 7,100/6,000 MB/s and 1,000K/1,200K IOPS with an endurance TBW of 440TB. See our review of the Crucial P310 for more information.

There are pros and cons to this SSD, with the use of QLC instead of TLC being one of the caveats. QLC is cheaper than TLC, and the DRAM-less drive means a lower endurance TBW, but the performance of the QLC used in this drive was good, and if you're using it for a gaming handheld, the TBW shouldn't be an issue.