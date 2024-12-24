Grab a 1TB Gen 4 SSD for Christmas - MSI's Spatium M450 is down to just $44

In today's limited-time holiday deal at Newegg, users can find the MSI Spatium M450 1TB SSD for just $44. This SSD is usually priced around $51, saving users over $7 off the usual MSRP. This mid-range SSD offers 1TB of storage for this great price, but the speeds aren’t exactly anything to write home about, with speeds similar to Gen 3 drives. The benefit of this deal is in the capacity given today’s discount. This is one of the lowest prices seen for the MSI Spatium M450 1TB.

Today’s discount applies to the 1TB edition, but there are also other capacities available, including 250GB and 500GB models. All drives in this line have an M.2 2280 form factor, are compatible with PCIe Gen 4x4 interfaces, and support NVMe 1.4. They use 3D NAND flash and are driven by a Phison E19T controller. The 1TB model can reach read/write speeds as high as 3600/3000 Mbps which is perfectly adequate for most tasks and standard gaming.

The purchase of the MSI Spatium M450 is supported by a limited 5-year manufacturer’s warranty from MSI that voids if the drive reaches 600TBW before the 5-year period has passed. Users can also take advantage of Newegg’s 30-day return policy if necessary.

MSI Spatium M450 1TB SSD: now $44 at Newegg (was $51)

The MSI Spatium M450 1TB SSD can reach sequential read/write speeds of up to 3600/3000 Mbps and uses a PCIe 4.0 x4 interface. It's not the fastest Gen 4 SSD by a long way, but more than fast enough for general use and gaming.

So if you're looking for a great value-for-money SSD this holiday, you can't go wrong picking up the MSI Spatium M450 for such a low price. Fill up those empty M.2 slots and increase your computer's storage capacity.

Don't forget to take a look at our Newegg coupon codes for December 2024 and see if you can save on today's deal or other products at Newegg.