Nextorage 2TB G Series SSD Just $97 at Newegg

Right now at Newegg, you can find the Nextorage G Series 2TB SSD available for just $97. This gaming SSD has a recommended price of $249 which means this discount saves over $150 off the MSRP.

While there are cheaper SSD deals on the market, this one stands out because of its performance. The 2TB G Series SSD is a high speed drive suitable for gamers looking for hardware to both store data and run their games without any unnecessary latency. It’s compatible with PCIe 4 interfaces and can reach speeds well over 7000 MB/s.

Nextorage G Series 2TB SSD: now $97 at Newegg (was $249) The Nextorage G Series 2TB SSD is discounted at Newegg down tThe Nextorage G Series 2TB SSD is discounted at Newegg down to $97. This offer is for the 2TB edition which is capable of reaching read/write speeds as high as 7300/6900 Mbps. It’s supported by a 5-year warranty from Nextorage.

This offer is for the 2TB model but other sizes are available as well including 1TB and 4TB editions. All of the drives in this line have an M.2 2280 form factor and connect using PCIe 4.0 x4 interfaces. The G Series SSD features 3D TLC NAND flash and can reach read/write speeds up to 7300/6900 Mbps.

According to Nextorage, the MTBF for the SSD is 1.6 million hours. It’s supported by a 5-year manufacturer’s warranty from Nextorage that voids should the drive reach 700 TBW. As of writing, we’re not sure for how long the drive will be offered.