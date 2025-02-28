Nextorage launches 4TB PCIe 4.0 x4 NVMe SSDs — three models on sale starting at $249

Japanese storage solutions company Nextorage just launched three new 4TB NVMe SSD models in the U.S. — two of which come with integrated heatsinks, making them perfect picks for the best PS5 SSDs to expand your console’s storage. But what’s more exciting is that the company is putting all three models on sale for a limited time.

Although they all have a $499.99 regular price, the company is selling the 4TB M.2 NVMe G-LE SSD (without heatsink) for just $249.99, giving you a 50% discount. On the other hand, the two remaining models will be available at 40% off for just $299.99. These SSDs will be available on Amazon and Newegg, although the discounts will only be available on the latter.

Swipe to scroll horizontally SSD With Heatsink? Read Speed Write Speed Regular Price Sale Price Sale Date Availability Nextorage PCIe 4.0 x4 M.2 2280 G-LE 4 TB No 7200MB/s 6200MB/s $499.99 $249.99 February 27 to March 10, 2025 Newegg Nextorage PCIe 4.0 x4 M.2 2280 NEM-PAB Yes 7200MB/s 6200MB/s $499.99 $299.99 March 1 to March 7, 2025 Newegg | Amazon Nextorage PCIe 4.0 x4 M.2 2280 NEM-PAC Yes 7400MB/s 6400MB/s $499.99 $299.99 March 8 to March 10, 2025 Newegg | Amazon

The NEM-PAB and NEM-PAC models have been tested for compatibility with the Sony PlayStation 5, PS5 Slim, and PS5 Pro. These high-capacity storage drives will let you store more games directly on your console, allowing you to expand your collection without worrying about running out of space. On the other hand, the company claims that the G-LE model has been tested in the professional e-sports field, ensuring it can deliver the performance required for the most demanding games.

While not as fast as PCIe 5.0 SSDs, these NVME M.2 storage solutions offer a great balance between capacity, speed, and pricing — if they stick to their sale price. After all, you could purchase 4 TB PCIe 5.0 SSDs from reputable brands on Newegg in the same price range.

Despite being a relative newcomer in the storage industry, Nextorage is a solid brand and has produced some of the fastest storage solutions, like the Nextorage NN5Pro 2TB SSD. The Nextorage NE5N SSD has a massive heatsink that lets it run much cooler. But if you don’t need that speed or cooling performance, you should jump at the chance to get a 4TB SSD at 40 to 50% off. That way, you no longer have to uninstall your old game titles in your library just to make room for newer ones as they come out.