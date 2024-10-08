4TB SSDs drop to 5 cents per GB in October Prime Day storage blowout -- here are all the drives on sale

Whether you play a lot of PC games, work with lots of photos and videos or experiment with running local AI models, you need at least 4TB of SSD storage. Welcome to October Prime Day 2024 where we are seeing huge deals on some of our favorite 4TB SSDs, with prices as low as 5 cents per GB. We have at least 6 drives hitting this price point, including the fantastic Crucial P3 Plus 4TB which is on sale for just $209.

Due to increases in the cost of Flash memory this year, these deals are not quite hitting the all-time lows we saw last fall or even some we saw in July, but we are seeing good discounts on many of our favorite large-capacity 4TB SSDs such as the blisteringly fast 4TB Samsung 990 Pro (with heatsink) for $279, and the equally speedy 4TB WD_Black SN850X for just $264. Both these drives work out at roughly 7 cents per GB, which is still great value for the fastest PCIe Gen 4 drives on the market. The 990 Pro is the lowest price we've ever seen it for, with a heatsink (it is also $10 cheaper right now than buying it without a heatsink).

We've collated these 4TB Prime Day SSD deals offers into a handy little table so that you can take an easy glance at what's on offer, check out the price per GB, and of course what the going sales price is.

Swipe to scroll horizontally SSD Make and Model Interface Sale Price Cents per GB Samsung 990 Pro Gen 4.0 $279 $0.07 WD Black SN850X Gen 4.0 $264 $0.07 Crucial P3 Plus Gen 4.0 $209 $0.05 Crucial T700 Gen 5.0 $349 $0.09 Corsair MP600 Core XT Gen 4.0 $249 $0.06 TeamGroup MP44Q Gen 4.0 $219 $0.05 KingSpec XG 7000 Gen 4.0 $199 $0.05 Silicon Power UD90 Gen 4.0 $199 $0.05 Acer Predator GM7000 Gen 4.0 $219 $0.05 Lexar NM790 Gen 4.0 $236 $0.06 TeamGroup QX 2.5-inch, SATA $188 $0.05 XPG Gammix S70 Blade Gen 4.0 $223 $0.06

Among these drives, our favorite 4TB SSD Prime Day deals are:

WD Black SN850X (4TB) SSD: now $264 at Amazon (was $699)

The SN850X is a speedy PCIe 4.0 SSD for PCs, laptops, and the PlayStation 5. The drive boasts a sequential performance that peaks at 7,300 MB/s reads and 6,600 MB/s writes. See our review of the WD Black SN850X for more information.

Samsung 990 Pro (4TB) SSD: now $279 at Amazon (was $464)

The top-rated PCIe 4 drive and our favorite SSD overall, the Samsung 990 Pro offers read and write speeds of 7,450 and 6,900 MB/s respectively. It showed impressive latency and sustained write performance in our tests. This 990 Pro variant comes with a heatsink and is currently cheaper than the non-heatsink version.

Crucial P3 Plus (4TB) PCIe Gen 4 SSD: now $209 at Amazon (was $237)

At just 5 cents per GB, this is a great value for capacity ratio. The P3 Plus is a Gen 4 drive that operates at 5000 MB/s read and write, along with 650K / 900K read and write IOPS. If you're looking for a larger SSD for your games library, this is one fantastic deal.

For more Prime Day savings, check out our Best October Prime Day deals and our Prime Day tech deals live blog.