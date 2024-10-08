Prime Day October 2024 Live Blog: Latest Deals on SSDs, GPUs, Laptops and More
Amazon, Newegg, Best Buy, and other competitors are offering big discounts on October 8th and 9th.
Amazon's Prime Big Deal Days, better known as Prime Day October 2024, are now upon us, running officially from Tuesday, October 8th through Wednesday, October 9th. As with prior October Prime Days, this event offers the opportunity to save big on gaming PCs, monitors, peripherals and key components such as SSDs, CPUs and graphics cards.
When Amazon has a sale, all of its competitors follow suit. So Newegg, Lenovo, Dell and Best Buy are all offering their own October Prime Day deals on tech and PC hardware. And very often, these other sales offer better prices on the gadgets and gear you want.
Whether you're looking to upgrade an existing PC, build a system from scratch, improve your typing experience with a new keyboard or get a new laptop for gaming on the go, October Prime Day is a great time to do so. To help you find the best October Prime Day deals, we're updating this live blog throughout the event. Check back here for up-to-date sales selected by our team of editors, many of whom have been covering Prime Day since it started in 2015.
October Prime Day 2024: Quick Links
- Intel and AMD CPUs up to 53% off @Newegg
- Dell S3222DGM (32-inch, 2K) gaming monitor now $249 @Best Buy
- AMD Ryzen 7 5800X for $128 (all-time low) @Newegg
- Up to $700 off Gaming Laptops @Best Buy
The best flash drive we've tested drops to its lowest price ever
If you've been using the same flash drive for the last decade and are looking for something a lot faster and roomier, now's an excellent time to upgrade to SSD speeds. Our favorite "flash drive," the SK Hynix Tube T31, is down to its lowest-ever price of $61 for October Prime Day.
While it's shaped like a somewhat bulky flash drive, the Tube T31 actually houses an M.2 SSD inside its plastic shell, connected to its USB Type-A port via a small PCB. The result is one of the fastest stick-type storage drives you can buy, delivering chart-topping performance in our benchmark testing.
SK hynix Tube T31 1TB: now $61 at Amazon (was $134)
A super-compact SSD on a stick, the Tube T31 brings together a 1TB drive with a USB-A 3.2 Gen 2 connector that offers speeds of up to 1,000MB/s (10Gbps). This drive is compatible with PS4, PS5, Xbox, Windows PC & Mac. Perfect for your portable storage needs.
As a 10Gbps drive, the Tube T31 isn't the fastest external storage option available, but 20Gbps USB ports are still quite rare, and the SK hynix drive is able to read and write at more than 1000 MB/s, which is going to blow away any flash drive you've been carrying around in your pocket or bag for the last few years.
As we noted in our review of the SK hynix Tube T31, the drive is the fastest external storage option available without having to fuss with a cable, and sports a simple, solid-feeling plastic shell. The primary downsides are that the company doesn't make a roomier 2TB model and that it's a little bulky, so it may block nearby ports.
If you're ready to ditch your old flash drive for a device that delivers true SSD speeds and a roomy 1TB capacity, the SK hynix Tube T31 is one of the best drives you can buy. And at its new low price for October Prime Day, now is the best time to pick one up.
Save 41% on this 49-inch curved Samsung G9 Series OLED gaming monitor, now $949 at Amazon
It’s clearly not a “budget” monitor, but if you have the cash and the desk space for this monster 49-inch gaming monitor, then this is a great deal. We’ve reviewed a model in this range, and it earned a Tom’s Hardware Editor’s Choice Award. We found the image quality to be stunning, with deep contrast and saturated colors. There was no need for calibration and it had great audio from the integrated speakers. The build also felt premium, which is to be expected for the original list price of $1,600.
Offering an expansive 49-inch, 32:9 display running at a Dual QHD ultra wide (5120 x 1440 pixels) resolution, this OLED display with 240 Hz refresh rate and 0.03Ms (GTG) response time is ideal for gaming. Being an OLED, you get deep, rich colors and the display offers HDR true Black 400 for deep blacks and dark color reproduction without light bleed.
There are two micro HDMI 2.1 connections, DisplayPort, and a USB hub for the many USB devices that we own. The display can also be used with multiple devices via a picture-in-picture and picture-by-picture sub-screen feature for connecting your desktop and laptop to a single screen. With picture-in-picture, the second display appears like a pop up in the main window. With picture-by-picture, the expansive display is split into two sections, enabling two people to work from one display.
This is a gorgeous premium gaming monitor for those lucky few who are not on a budget and have a desk large enough to accommodate.