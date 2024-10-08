Prime Day October 2024 Live Blog: Latest Deals on SSDs, GPUs, Laptops and More

Refresh

The best flash drive we've tested drops to its lowest price ever

If you've been using the same flash drive for the last decade and are looking for something a lot faster and roomier, now's an excellent time to upgrade to SSD speeds. Our favorite "flash drive," the SK Hynix Tube T31, is down to its lowest-ever price of $61 for October Prime Day.



While it's shaped like a somewhat bulky flash drive, the Tube T31 actually houses an M.2 SSD inside its plastic shell, connected to its USB Type-A port via a small PCB. The result is one of the fastest stick-type storage drives you can buy, delivering chart-topping performance in our benchmark testing.

SK hynix Tube T31 1TB: now $61 at Amazon (was $134) A super-compact SSD on a stick, the Tube T31 brings together a 1TB drive with a USB-A 3.2 Gen 2 connector that offers speeds of up to 1,000MB/s (10Gbps). This drive is compatible with PS4, PS5, Xbox, Windows PC & Mac. Perfect for your portable storage needs.

As a 10Gbps drive, the Tube T31 isn't the fastest external storage option available, but 20Gbps USB ports are still quite rare, and the SK hynix drive is able to read and write at more than 1000 MB/s, which is going to blow away any flash drive you've been carrying around in your pocket or bag for the last few years.

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

As we noted in our review of the SK hynix Tube T31, the drive is the fastest external storage option available without having to fuss with a cable, and sports a simple, solid-feeling plastic shell. The primary downsides are that the company doesn't make a roomier 2TB model and that it's a little bulky, so it may block nearby ports.

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

If you're ready to ditch your old flash drive for a device that delivers true SSD speeds and a roomy 1TB capacity, the SK hynix Tube T31 is one of the best drives you can buy. And at its new low price for October Prime Day, now is the best time to pick one up.