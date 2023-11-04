Seagate 2TB PS5 Game Drive SSD Now $139 at Amazon

Today at Amazon, the Seagate 2TB PS5 Game Drive SSD is available for its best price. It’s been going for around $174 lately, but right now, it’s marked down to just $139. This drive is on the pricier side due to its high-speed capability. The discount puts the final price at around 7 cents per GB.

It’s also worth noting that this drive has an M.2 form factor and has been confirmed to meet all of the specifications required for compatibility with the PS5. This includes its size and dimension as well as its performance.

Seagate Game Drive: now $139 at Amazon (was $174)

Today’s discount is only for the 2TB model, but it also comes in 1TB and 4TB capacities. The drive has an M.2 2280 form factor and is compatible with PCIe Gen 4 x4 interfaces. It can reach read/write speeds as high as 7,300/6,000 MB/s.

The PS5 Game Drive plugs into the PS5 directly and is installed using a screwdriver. The SSD is shielded with a custom heatsink, which helps both keep the drive cool and improve its performance while gaming.