The Crucial T700 1TB SSD is now only $153 at Amazon

Right now at Amazon, you can find the Crucial T700 1TB gaming SSD for one of the best prices we've seen for this storage device to date. This SSD has been going for around $170 lately but today it's been discounted to only $153. No expiration has been confirmed for the offer, so we're not sure how long it will be listed at this price.

We had the opportunity to review the Crucial T700 SSD back in May of 2023 and were overall very satisfied with our experience. We scored it at 4.5 out of 5 stars and regarded it as one of the fastest consumer SSDs on the market at that point in time. It still stands out today as one of the fastest options available, with the offer sweetened by today's discount.

Crucial T700 1TB SSD: now $153 at Amazon (was $170)

The Crucial T700 1TB gaming SSD can reach read / write speeds as high as 11,700 / 9,500 MB/s. This edition includes a heatsink and is compatible with PCIe Gen 5.0 x4 NVME 2.0 interfaces. Other capacities are available, as well, but this discount applies only to the 1TB edition.

This deal is for the 1TB Crucial T700 gaming SSD but it also comes in a couple of larger sizes, including both 2TB and 4TB, if 1TB isn't enough. We also think the 2TB model isn't a bad deal at $199, also from Amazon, doubling capacity for less than $50 more. However, the 2TB option isn't at an all-time low. All of the drives in the Crucial T700 line have an M.2 2280 form factor, use PCIe Gen 5.0 x4 NVMe 2.0 interfaces, and are driven by a Phison E26 controller. The 1TB model can reach read/write speeds as high as 11,700 / 9,500 MB/s.

Our highlighted purchase option is for the 1TB edition that comes with a heatsink. The Crucial T700 is supported by a 5-year warranty that voids should the drive reach 600TBW. It's also backed up by Amazon's 30-day return policy.

Visit the Crucial T700 1TB SSD product page at Amazon for more details and various purchase options.