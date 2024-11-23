The fastest consumer PCIe 5.0 2TB SSD drops to just $239 — Crucial T705 costs just 12 cents per GB of blazing-fast storage

We've all been there; the latest Call of Duty just won't fit in your SSD anymore, and you're in the market for something with more storage, but speed is crucial as well. Fear not for the fastest SSD on the planet - Crucial's T705 has dropped to $240 (2TB) - equating to roughly 12 cents per GB at Amazon to get the job done.

Equipped with Phison's E26 controller and a 232-layer TLC NAND flash from Micron, the Crucial T705 can deliver read and write speeds of 14.5 GB/s and 12.7 GB/s, respectively. These numbers dwarf all SSDs in the market—further backed by strong random read and write numbers—at 1,550K and 1,800K, respectively. Featuring the widely used M.2 2280 form factor, this SSD can be installed easily on most PCs and laptops.

Being a flagship-grade offering, it doesn't compromise on any features and includes a DRAM cache - using LPDDR4 technology at a sizeable 1GB of cache/TB of storage. The 2TB version of the T705 is rated at an endurance of 1,200 TBW - which will take you over 65 years to exhaust should you write 50GB per day.

We get it— PCIe 5.0 SSDs run hot, but the heatsink variant is just two dollars more expensive, so it'd be a no-brainer to snag that one instead (it's also available in white for aesthetics). If that wasn't enough to convince you, Crucial decided to offer a month of free Adobe Creative Cloud with the purchase of this SSD to further sweeten the deal.

The Crucial T705 isn't something you'd typically pick for your laptop or even a console, as it requires a PCIe 5.0 M.2 slot to reap the full benefits of the standard. But even budget B650E motherboards come prepped for PCIe 5.0 GPUs and SSDs—just make sure you use a heatsink to prevent thermal throttling.

The T705 is backed by a five-year warranty from Crucial or the aforementioned 1200 TBW limit - whichever comes first. You can also go up a tier and opt for the 4TB version, but that'll cost you a pretty penny - priced at $460. On the flip side, the 1TB offering is listed for $120, though the speeds drop slightly - still over the 10 GB/s mark regardless.