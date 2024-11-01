The humungous 8TB WD Black SN850X SSD crashes to a new all-time low price

A very situational deal for today, the 8TB WD_Black SN850X has dropped considerably in price from its debut MSRP price of $879 by a massive 26%, but it's still pretty expensive in the scheme of things. I certainly wouldn't recommend buying it over picking up two cheaper 4TB SN850X for $600, but it is getting closer in price and also depends on how many M.2 slots you have on your motherboard and how much overall capacity you need in your PC. If you need to have 8TB of fast SSD storage capacity in one slot, then this is the way to go - finances allowing.

Today's deal sees the 8TB WD_Black SN850X fall to $649 at Amazon. This is $49 more expensive than buying two 4TB SN850Xs at their current cost of around $300 each. The WD_Black SN850X is one of the best SSDs for gaming and the PS5, with transfer speeds that almost max out the PCIe Gen 4.0 bandwidth.

We recently reviewed the 8TB version of the WD_Black SN850X and found that this no-compromise SSD was still a great performer with sequential read and write speeds of 7,200 MB/s and 6,600 MB/s respectively. There's a slight drop in write speed of 100 MB/s compared to the smaller capacity SN850X SSDs available, but an increase in random write IOPS of 100K. The 8TB SN850X uses Kioxia 162-Layer TLC (BiCS6) flash memory and the proprietary Triton MP16+ B2 controller.

WD_Black SN850X 8TB: was $879 now $649 at Amazon US A huge capacity M.2 SSD, the 8TB version of the popular WD_Black SN850X has sequential read and write speeds of 7,200 MB/s and 6,600 MB/s respectively. With a TBW endurance of 4,800TB. This is one of the fastest and largest capacity PCIe Gen 4.0 M.2 SSDs available.

This was originally a definite halo-tier product, but now that it is within $49 or so of two smaller capacity drives, the gap is closing. I would still love to see this drive come down a lot more in price to make it more affordable, but it is heading in the right direction. A bit of overkill for a common gaming rig, this capacity of drive is better suited to productivity-related PC's in say something like video editing, where speed and capacity are more important.