The Samsung 990 Pro 4TB heatsink edition is now only $289 at Amazon

If you've been waiting to upgrade your SSD, it's best to go for a high-quality option, with a high capacity. SSD performance can affect everything from your operating system to gaming and content creation experiences. You don't have to spend top dollar on the fastest SSD to get a good experience, however. For example, we've come across a great deal today on the Samsung 990 Pro 4TB SSD . It debuted with a price tag of $479 but right now you can pick it up for just $289. This offer is for the heatsink edition so you get the added bonus of optimized passive heat dispersion.

We had the opportunity to review the Samsung 990 Pro and overall loved our experience—and that version didn't come with a heatsink. We ended up giving it a rating of 4.5 out of 5 stars for its notable performance and power efficiency. Our biggest complaint was the high MSRP but today's discount nearly halves the original price, completely negating that concern. Amazon hasn't clarified an expiration for the discount so we're not sure how long it will be made available at this price.

The 4TB edition of the Samsung 990 Pro can reach read / write speeds as high as 7,450 / 6,900 MBps. It's compatible with PCIe 4.0 x4 interfaces and is designed around the Samsung Pascal controller.

This offer applies to the 4TB version but other capacities are available, as well, including a 1TB and 2TB edition. All of the SSDs in the Samsung 990 Pro line feature M.2 2280 form factors and use PCIe 4.0 x4 interfaces to connect. This SSD was designed around the Samsung Pascal controller and uses 236-Layer (V8) V-NAND TLC memory. The 4TB edition can reach read / write speeds up to 7,450 / 6,900 MBps.

It's important to note that this offer applies to the heatsink edition so you don't need to buy anything extra to help manage the SSD temperature, as long as your system has adequate airflow. The purchase is supported by a 5-year manufacturer's warranty from Samsung that voids should the drive reach 2,400 TBW. Because the offer is provided through Amazon, you also have a 30-day return policy to take advantage of.

Again, we're not sure for how long the Samsung 990 Pro 4TB SSD will be made available at this price but you can click over to the official product page on Amazon for more information and checkout options.