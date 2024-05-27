Corsair's Virtuoso RGB SE gaming headset drops to $129 for Memorial Day

Today is Memorial Day, and the deals are showing no signs of stopping, with some absolute bangers on offer. A standout today for me is this deal on Corsair's Virtuoso RGB SE wireless headset. I've bought one of these in the past and was incredibly impressed with the audio quality of the 50mm drivers and the amazing voice reproduction of the omnidirectional microphone, especially on Discord.

On the Corsair website, you can find the Corsaire Virtuoso RGB SE wireless headset on sale for $129, saving a tasty $70 off the $199 MSRP. The headset comes in a gunmetal gray color and is more silvery than in the photos, where it looks almost black. See our review of the Corsair Virtuoso RGB SE for more information on this pair of wireless gaming cans.

The speakers in the earcups of the Virtuoso use a matched pair of 50mm high-density neodymium drivers, which are large and powerful enough to deliver the frequency response range of 20Hz-40,000H, offering crystal clear high-fidelity audio reproduction. You do need Corsair's iCue software to get the most out of them, as all the EQ settings are in the software, and without the EQ tinkering, the sound of this headset can come across as a little flat.

Corsair Virtuoso RGB SE Wireless Headset: now $129 at Corsair (was $199)



These premium cans from Corsair provide a wireless connection using Corsair's Slipstream wireless technology. The speakers use a matched pair of 50mm high-density neodymium drivers, with a frequency response range of 20Hz-40,000Hz. This broadcast quality mic is detachable and the headset features a luxury metal finish.

The Corsair Virtuoso RGB SE has three ways to connect; a wireless connection using Corsair's Slipstream wireless technology, via USB Type-A to USB Type-C cable, and a 3.5mm adapter cable for connecting to a DAC or other sound solution. The wireless is very good, with exceptional range and fairly decent battery life.

This headset is a solid metal construction - very sturdy, but also on the heavier side. The included earpads are a leatherette-covered memory foam and are very thick and comfortable. Coupled with the closed-back design of the headphones, the leatherette earpads offer extra noise isolation to keep that background noise out and stop the sound from the headset from bleeding out to annoy anyone else that might be in close proximity or from being picked up on a sensitive microphone.