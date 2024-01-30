Get this HyperX gaming headset for only $17 — over half off MSRP

I can't be in this boat alone when it comes to picking up gaming headsets for the kids. They seem to go through them so quickly with the rough and tumble of young-person gaming that I begrudge spending too much money on something that will probably get some harsh treatment. So how about this awesome deal on the HyperX CloudX Stinger Core wired gaming headset from HyperX for only $17?

Currently available on a flash sale with a combined coupon code, you can save over 50% on this gaming headset from HyperX. Use coupon code HXFLASH at the checkout for an extra $3 discount on top of the 50% sale reduction to get the Headset for that $17 price.

The HyperX CloudX Stinger Core features dynamic 40mm neodymium drivers in over-ear, closed-back ear cups with fabric-covered soft foam ear cushions for comfortable long gaming sessions. Sound is no slouch with a frequency response between 20Hz and 20,000Hz. For communicating with friends and teammates the CloudX Stinger Core uses an electret condenser microphone with a uni-directional, noise-cancelling polar pattern.

HyperX CloudX Stinger Core Wired Gaming Headset: now $17 at HyperX with code (was $39)

A great set of value cans at this reduced sale price. The HyperX CloudX Stinger Core wired headset features 40mm neodymium drivers, In-line audio controls with a mic mute, and an adjustable mic. These are Xbox licensed and sport some Xbox green trim. Use code HXFLASH for a $3 discount.

The CloudX Stinger Core can be used with a PC or Xbox. However, since it only has the combined (TRRS) AUX jack, you'll have to purchase a separate Y splitter to connect the headset to your PC's audio output/microphone input audio jacks. This is a superb price for a named-brand gaming headset, but, don't forget this headset is wired and comes with some Xbox-colored livery with its green highlights.