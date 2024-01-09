Cherry joins 8,000 Hz polling rate crowd with XTRFY M64 Pro and M68 Pro wireless gaming mice

Cherry, the German-based company famed for computer input devices and switches, has announced two new families of high-performance Cherry XTRFY wireless gaming mice at CES 2024. The M64 Pro features an ergonomic design to better adapt to the contour of your palm (if you’re right-handed), while the M68 Pro has a symmetrical design suitable for lefties or righties.

However, the big news comes with the “Pro” variants, which support an ultra-fast 8,000 Hz wireless polling rate thanks to Pixart’s 3395 sensor. Most companies offer 4,000 Hz for wireless and 8,000 Hz with a wired connection (like the Glorious Model D 2 Pro ). However, Razer previously breached the 8,000 Hz barrier , and now Cherry looks to do the same.

To be honest, it’s a bit surprising that Cherry is jumping straight into 8,000 Hz polling rates -- something most gamers aren't really clamoring for – given that it’s a relatively new name in the mouse business and hasn’t really made a mark as the gaming mice to buy (or anything close to that… yet). It’s definitely a bold move for a small player, but we’ll see how it works out for them.

The M64 Pro and M68 Pro are offered in black or white but are otherwise very basic. My first impression of the mice is that they are very light (55 grams) but pretty slippery. So, despite the lightness, I felt as if I might drop them. Each features a 350 mAh battery that’s good for 90 hours of usage per charge.

When it is time to recharge, the charging port is interestingly on the side of the mouse instead of the front (as it is in most mice). While this isn’t an issue if you plan to charge while you’re away from your computer, it could be a bit cumbersome when trying to charge and game simultaneously. With that said, at least the charging port isn’t on the bottom of the mouse ( I'm looking at you, Apple ).