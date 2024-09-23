Epomaker x Aula F75 gasket 75% mechanical keyboard is on sale for $63.99

The popular Aula F75 75% gasket mechanical keyboard is now available for $63.99 on Amazon via the Epomaker x Aula listing, which is Epomaker just reselling the existing Aula F75 keyboard design. The cheapest Epomaker x Aula F75 keyboard variant is the "Green" design, which employs naturalistic blues and greens on several function keys and the space bar while leaving most remaining keys with more typical grayish colors. Otherwise, this keyboard is pure Aula F75, with all of the boons that entails.

The Aula F75 mechanical keyboard design employs full key and switch-swapping functionality, RGB backlighting, and five layers of noise reduction (including Poron silencer cotton and a LEOBOG Reaper Switch) to provide a quiet but comfortable mechanical keyboard design. For those who want a quieter mechanical keyboard but demand the increased accuracy and improved feel of tactile feedback, the wireless Aula F75 design seems to be a good match— especially at this price point from Epomaker.

EPOMAKER x Aula F75: was $79.99, now $63.99 on Amazon Epomaker is selling the Aula F75 gasket mechanical keyboard design, with the Green variant aiming for a soft aesthetic with naturalistic blues and greens alongside the staple Aula F75, which features a la RGB backlighting.

If the green and blue color scheme doesn't appeal, a collection of other Epomaker x Aula F75 keyboards is also available at the same listing, with the others representing the rest of Aula's pre-defined F75 keyboard designs. These include a Black Aula F75 with gold highlights and a Black Gradient Aula F75 for a subtle and refined aesthetic. There are also Light Blue, Sea Salt Blue, and Purple variants.

The Epomaker x Aula F75 is a fairly fully-featured keyboard, particularly if you have a soft spot for mechanical keyboards with quieter switches. The RGB is present but limited to what you can change with a few function keys, and it is not quite as in-depth as software options from Razer or Corsair. If suppressing noise levels and swapping keys or switches don't matter much to you, you may be comfortable spending more or less on one from the list of best gaming keyboards— but if these hardware features are what you need, it's nice to find the complete package at just $63.99.