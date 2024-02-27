This $30 mechanical gaming keyboard includes a gasket-mount design and sound-dampening foam

The superb Keychron C3 keyboard is back on sale. You have a choice between linear Red switches or tactile Brown switches. But whether it's a preference for a gaming keyboard or a keeb aimed more for work, this budget-priced Keychron is a fantastic offer.

For only $29, yes you read it correctly $29, you can own the Keychron C3 Pro keyboard. Available from Amazon the Keychron C3 Pro is a mechanical gaming/work keyboard with a choice of either Red or Brown switches. Featuring an 87-key tenkeyless (TKL) layout the C3 Pro uses double-shot ABS keycaps with shine-through for illuminating your keys in low-lit environments and letting the red backlighting help you see the keys in the dark without straining your eyes - perfect for late-night gaming sessions.

What impresses me the most about this keeb is the amount of quality you get for the sale price. For a sub-$30 keyboard, you're getting a gasket-mounted structure to reduce sound resonance and includes sound-absorbing foam in the chassis to reduce any hollow sounds if you bottom out your keypresses. For gamers, there's the 1000Hz polling and n-key rollover for simultaneous key presses - essential in a lot of games, and the ability to remap keys and functions with the fully customizable QMK / VIA open-source software.

The Keychron C3 Pro is a wired (via USB-C) mechanical keyboard compatible with both Windows and Mac operating systems. Included are extra universal keycaps in the box for either Mac or Windows to configure the keyboard to your setup preference. Is this the best keyboard you can get for sub $30? It's certainly giving some stiff competition in this price range, with the only stand-out negative being the lack of a hot-swappable PCB.