Wireless mouse receiver is a mini dock with HDMI output and USB Type-C

One of the main drawbacks of thin and light laptops, as well as tablets, is their limited number of I/O ports. This often requires you to carry extra adapters or docking stations, which can be inconvenient for travel or daily use. To address this issue, Sanwa Supply has introduced a wireless mouse with a receiver that doubles as a compact docking station. The mouse is available in two models: the 400-MAWBT209BK in black and silver and the 400-MAWBT209BK2 in black and blue.

The key feature of this device is its USB Type-C receiver, which goes beyond simply connecting the mouse wirelessly. The receiver integrates additional functionality, serving as a mini docking station. It includes an HDMI output that supports external displays with resolutions up to 4K at 60Hz, making it easy to connect to monitors or projectors.

(Image credit: Sanwa Supply)

Additionally, the receiver has a USB Type-C port compatible with USB 3.2 Gen 1 (5Gbps), allowing users to connect peripherals such as USB hard drives, memory sticks, and keyboards. However, Sanwa notes that devices using USB 3.2 Gen 1 may interfere with the 2.4GHz wireless network, which could cause occasional connectivity issues. The same port also supports USB Power Delivery (PD) up to 100W, with 10W used by the mouse itself, leaving up to 90W available for charging a connected PC or other devices.

(Image credit: Sanwa Supply)

The mouse supports dual wireless connectivity modes: Bluetooth and 2.4GHz wireless. A slide switch on the bottom allows users to toggle between the two modes. For portability, the USB Type-C receiver can be conveniently stored in a compartment on the underside of the mouse.

In terms of functionality, the mouse features five buttons, a blue LED optical sensor, and an adjustable resolution of 800, 1,200, and 1,600 DPI to suit different usage preferences. It is powered by a rechargeable battery that can be fully charged in approximately three hours.

The device supports a communication range of about 10 meters on non-magnetic surfaces and 2 meters on magnetic surfaces. The mouse itself measures 61 x 121 x 38 mm and weighs approximately 75 grams, while the receiver is compact at 47.4 x 23 x 9 mm, weighing around 10 grams.

Currently, there is no word on international availability, but the mouse is being sold on Amazon Japan for ¥5,980 (approximately $39 USD)