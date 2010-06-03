A Tour Of The Kingston Memory Factory In Taiwan

1
Visitors have to wear a special anti-static suit with with this printed on it. We also had to wear blue booties over our shoes.
The logo in the main lobby.
A display case of Kingston's achievements.
Where the DRAM magic happens.
It's very clinical.
That's your DRAM being put on the PCB.
A memory module is born.
RAM being passed between machines.
There it goes!
RAM getting split up from big sheets of PCB.
There it goes again!
should say "I'm sooooooooo tired, zzzzzzzz"
or "Why did I buy an iPad? Whyyyyyyyyyy /cry"
Could you please just put 10-15 of them on one page so I don't have to click through 44 pages?