Console And Mobile Games Of E3 2016

Inter-platform Love

We know PC gamers get a kick out of tongue-in-cheek PCMR references and calling console gamers "peasants". You know what, though? Peasants deserve some lovin', too! We sure as heck aren't going to discriminate, because at the end of the day, we're all just trying to enjoy some good games and have a little fun.

Here are some of our favorite console- and mobile-gaming takeaways from E3 2016, beginning with the Xbox event that was bathed in a sea of green light.



Gotta Collect 'Em All

We must have stepped into a time machine and landed in the 1990s, because card games are popular again all of a sudden!

CD Projekt Red showed of Gwent: The Witcher Card Game for those of us who spent way too much time hunting rare cards in The Witcher 3. CDPR completely rebalanced Gwent for competitive play, so if you're used to being undefeated in The Witcher 3, you may want to learn some new tricks.

'Tekken 7,' Starring Liam Neeson

No, Liam Neeson is not actually going to be in Tekken 7; sorry if we got your hopes up. There's no way he'd let his family get Tekken that many times.

Tekken 7 was introduced at the Xbox briefing by none other than Katsuhiro Harada himself, the beloved producer behind every Tekken title to date.

SquareSoft Was A Better Name

Square Enix did not skimp on their exhibits. Taking up a large swath of space directly in front of the entrance to the South Hall, Squeenix had dozens of consoles and computers set up to let attendees try out the half-dozen or so games they were showing off, as well as machines reserved for media (which were very much appreciated).

On top of that, they had two mini-theaters set up to show off trailers and gameplay footage while folks were waiting their turns to try the games for themselves.

A Drop In The E3 Ocean

Faithful fans rejoice! With a release scheduled for later this month, Square Enix showed of trailers for Star Ocean: Integrity and Faithlessness at its E3 theater. This was overshadowed by some of the larger, AAA titles.

The good news? There are rumblings that a PC port is being considered.

New Tricks For An Old Game

Final Fantasy fans feasted at E3. Final Fantasy XII: The Zodiac Age, an HD remaster of the original (with improvements) for the current generation of consoles, was but one of many Final Fantasy offerings, which included demos of FF XIV, FF XV, and sneak peeks at Kingsglaive: Final Fantasy XV.

Final Boyband

Speaking of Final Fantasy, we had the opportunity to try Final Fantasy XV for ourselves, twice. Ultimately, we came away less than impressed and with more trepidation than hope, but we doubt that will deter any of the franchise faithfuls from buying the game. We'll probably get ourselves a copy as well, especially if there's a PC release (the devs were mum on this, despite our best attempts to pry some details out of them).

Mighty Delayed

Ah, Mighty No. 9. Originally scheduled for release last year, fans who were waiting for the spiritual successor to the MegaMan franchise have endured delay after delay. It's now finally been released, and Square Enix shared its theater for a screening of it. The early reviews for it have been mixed, though, and the phrase that it's "better than nothing," spoken by Keiji Inafune himself, has been trending.

Inafune has hinted at a possible sequel, but who knows how many years that will take.

Glorious Vanity

Mobile gamers were not left out. Samsung, which partnered with Twitch, used its booth to broadcast a live esports competition. Professional teams faced off against each other in Vainglory, the new MOBA game designed for touch. Not surprisingly, they played on Samsung devices.

Solutions Or More Problems?

Samsung also showed off a full lineup of "gaming solutions" for its Galaxy phones. Along with the Gear VR, you'll see a Bluetooth headset and two variations of controllers.

Function Over Form

Sony showed off its upcoming Playstation VR headset at their booth. The fun gameplay was slightly marred by the hilarious-looking "rifle" controller, but you'll inevitably look ridiculous to onlookers while playing VR games anyway, so it shouldn't matter anyway. Right?