AmazonBasics CU23011W Tap-Adapter: Top Performance, Imperfect Design

Label Picture 6 of 46

As is almost always the case with power outlet accessories, the multi-tap is rated for 15A. In the surge suppression department, we have 900V live-to-neutral with the relevant UL/CSA standards on its ETL records, and nothing for the other two possible pairings. The USB output is specified as 3.4A with Level VI efficiency. However, the ETL records lack anything related to information technology equipment.



Cautions include the standard dry location-only and instructions not to install surge protection on outlets with less than 10 meters of wiring to the breaker box.

Also, Ã doesn’t exist in French. That should have been À.