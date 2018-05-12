AmazonBasics CU23011W Tap-Adapter: Top Performance, Imperfect Design

The two main prongs of interest are attached to their respective contact strips using a single square stake, punched down the middle to expand and lock it in place. While this does a great job of ensuring that the slugs don't get left behind if the adapter is ripped from the wall outlet, a single point only eliminates three out of six degrees of freedom. It is locked in for the x, y, and z axes, but given any slack or force, it will still pitch, yaw, and roll by some amount. Movement from normal use will inevitably wear it down and work it loose.
A loose connection becomes a nuisance at best when it causes your devices to randomly lose power. However, it's a fire hazard at worst under non-trivial load.
They always are. Only one transformer, so no independent regulation. Only one transformer secondary and only one synchronous rectifier, so no isolation between outputs. No electronic fuses or PPTCs either, not really a problem when output current is only 4A with limited duty cycle.
I doubt we'll be seeing independently regulated 5V outputs in any adapter. At most, we might get a DC-DC converter in QC/USB-PD adapters with some fixed 5V ports.
I have an extension cord with USB charging ports and six AC outlets, it just costs a bit more but certainly safer, convenient, and can pass more current.
It's like watching Auguste Dupin or Sherlock Holmes unravel the threads in a mystery, forming an inescapable conclusion.
Thanks for putting this type of product on my radar M. Sauvageau!