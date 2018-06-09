The Coolest Stuff We Saw at Computex 2018

From Duplo Dragons to Giant Chassis

We saw plenty of award-worthy products here in Taipei and filed dozens of news posts from the show floor. But just like at any big trade show, there were several eye-catching, sometimes quirky things that fall outside the bounds of our usual coverage, because maybe they aren’t quite brand-new, they aren’t strictly products you will be able to buy, or they fall a bit outside of our usual coverage areas.

They're still well worth highlighting, so we’re recognizing them here where we’ve picked the 21 coolest things we saw (and didn't give awards to) at Computex 2018.

Tesoro Gram XS

If Dave Bowman from 2001 was shopping for a mechanical keyboard, he'd get Tesoro's futuristic Gram XS. The keyboard has a great stark-white aesthetic with flat keys and a super-slim profile that make it look like it belongs on Discovery One. Vibrant, customizable RGB lights shine through the flat, chiclet-style keys.

Despite its slim dimensions, the keyboard felt pretty good when I ran briefly tried typing on a model with the company's own clicky blue switches. If you like a quieter keyboard, you can get it with red switches. You can even buy it in black -- the same boring color as most keyboards -- but I'm sorry Dave, I'm afraid I can't do that. The Gram XS already on the market and available for $119. -- Avram Piltch

InWin Z-Tower

Case maker InWin is known for showing off crazy concept chassis at trade shows—and often bringing them to market. Recently, they’ve been high-tech and motorized, looking like something from a Sci-Fi effects shop. But the company’s latest, the Z-Tower, is more akin to a work of modern art.

Made of nearly 90 pounds of cast aluminum in a sweeping, almost organic-looking spiral and standing several feet tall, it was the one case at Computex 2018 that was impossible to ignore. If you think you’d like to build your next PC inside the Z-Tower, be prepared to make lots of room—in your home and your bank account. The company says the Z-Tower will likely sell for several thousand dollars. -- Matt Safford

Lian Li Desk PC (with Dual Computers)

Meet the ultimate piece of geek furniture. Lian Li has been making desks that double as PC cases for a few years, but this year's show was the first time I got to see them up close. The company showed off two upcoming models, one that holds a single computer and another with dual chambers so you can have one PC that plays games and another that streams (or a server) in the same desk. Both models have hydraulic lifts that you can adjust to turn this into a standing (or kneeling on the floor) desk.

There are USB ports and a power button on front lip. A clear glass surface lets you see all the glory of your components at all times. Most importantly, the entire top is free for your monitors, keyboard, mouse and other stuff, with no space devoted to a tower case. -- Avram Piltch

Cougar Minos One

Any time you add a screen to a device that doesn't normally have one, that's a win. Cougar's Minos One is one of two mice with color displays that I saw at Computex, with the other being Coolermaster's MM830.While the Coolermaster's pointing device has a great feel, the Minos One has a much larger panel on board.

When I saw the Minos One on the show floor, its screen was showing an animated Cougar logo, but a Cougar rep told us that, when this product launches later this year, it will be able to show real-time information like the DPI setting or in-game statistics. This wired mouse also has two custom RGB lighting zones and the ability to run at up to 4,000 dpi. -- Avram Piltch

Corsair Obsidian 1000D Case

In 2018, the hot question is no longer "how many Cores does your computer have" but "how many computers does your computer have?" There are other chassis on the market that hold two discrete systems inside, but Corsair's Obsidian 1000D is one of the biggest.

At 27 inches tall, 27 inches deep and a full 12 inches thick, the Obsidian 1000D is large enough to make your enemies quake with your fear and your frenemies light their RGBs green with envy. Ideal for gaming on one motherboard while streaming on the other, the case has room for 18 different fans and four 480mm radiators. It also provides space for up to five 3.5-inch hard drives and up to six 2.5-inch SSDs.

You can buy the Obsidian 1000D now for $499. -- Avram Piltch

Lian Li Strim RGB Cable

If your fans have RGB lights, your power supply has RGB lights, your RAM has RGB lights and even your power supply has RGB lights, why not your cables? Lian Li's upcoming Strim is a customizable RGB cable that runs from your power supply to your motherboard.

There's also a version that goes from your PSU to your graphics card. If you're going to bling out your system, you've gotta go all the way. -- Avram Piltch

Gamdias Hades P1 RGB and Nyx P2 RGB

Despite the inconvenience, most hardcore gamers prefer the accuracy and low-latency of a wired mouse to a wireless one. However, with Gamdias's Hades P1 RGB, you get the best of both worlds; a 12,000 dpi wireless mouse when you want it and, if you plug in its USB cable, a direct wired connection to your PC. More importantly, this attractive pointing device has customizable RGB lighting and a choice of side panels you can pop on or off to change your grip.

The Hades charges wirelessly using Qi technology and that's where Gamdias's other really-cool upcoming product fits in. The Nyx P2 RGB mouse pad not only has a Qi charging pad built into its upper left corner but also features an attractive ring of customizable RGB lights. Both products are due out later this year. -- Avram Piltch

Thermaltake H200 RGB Headset

We didn't have a headset award category on Tom's Hardware this year, but based on my brief experience with Thermaltake's H200, I'd award the company $40, the MSRP, of my own money to buy one. On the outside of the over-the-ear pieces, you'll find customizable 3D RGB lights that really pop.

Meanwhile, the padded ear cans felt extremely comfortable when pressing against my ears. They seemed to be just the right size: not so small they have to go in your ear and not so large that they smush your lobes. I didn't get to listen to the output, but my colleague, Sherri Smith heard some rich sound coming from the device. For me, the comfort, looks and reasonable price puts this device on my personal wish list -- Avram Piltch.

Patriot Viper V765 Keyboard

Gamers want switches that go up and down quickly so they can shoot or move faster, but many typists, including yours truly, can't live without clicky keys. Patriot's upcoming Viper V765 is one of the first keyboards to use Kaihl Box White switches, which have a lower actuation point than blue switches, but still have that snappy feel and pleasant click sound.

When I tapped the keys on the Viper V765, they felt like they could offer the perfect balance between speed and tactile feel. Typing comfort matters most, but this keyboard also has great looks, thanks to its aluminum chassis and fully-customizable RGB backlighting. It even comes with a comfy wrist rest that attaches or detaches magnetically. -- Avram Piltch

Corsair iCue Software

Every company that makes RGB peripherals or components has its own control software. However, Corsair's new iCue application takes lighting customization to the next level. iCue gives you incredibly fine grain control over each LED in your system;it lets you create different effects for every key on your keyboard or even every single light inside every single one of your case fans.

Better still, iCue can change the light show based on what happens in the game you're playing. It was really cool to see the demo system's case, keyboard and mouse all flash yellow when the main character caught fire in Far Cry 5. So far, Far Cry 5 is the only game that works with iCue, but hopefully more are coming. You can also set your lights to react to your system temperature, so they show that your CPU is "red hot." -- Avram Piltch

ASRock Optane 905P M.2 RAID Array

RAID 0. When you absolutely, positively have to get ridiculous transfers speeds, accept no substitutes. Now, what happens when you take a bunch of Intel's blindingly-fast 905P M.2 SSDs and put them into a RAID array? ASRock decided to find out by connecting four of the drives and connecting them together using a VROC card.

The results are truly impressive, with a sequential read rate of 10.7GB per second and  9.7GB per second of write speed. True, the 4K random reads were worse for the RAID array than for a configuration that has just one disk. Just don't put this array anywhere near your Thunderbolt port, because it's so fast that it may take you on a journey back to 1955. -- Avram Piltch

The Inception Project (RGB PC Wall)

You can think of it as everything that’s wrong with modern PC trends, or PC art on a massive scale. But it was impossible not to stop and stare at this mesmerizing wall of liquid-cooled, RGB-lit PCs on display at the Nangang Convention Center. I can say this with certainly because nearly every stick of RAM, AIO cooler, and chassis I saw at Computex sported its own similar rainbow light show.

Yet, at least twice during the long week of endless meetings and writing, I found myself standing mesmerized in front of Inception Project. Maybe it was the scale of the whole thing, or maybe my brain just needed a break from the madness of the show. -- Matt Safford

Ducky Year of the Dog Keyboard

There were plenty of interesting new keyboards at Computex. But Ducky’s limited-edition Year of the Dog mechanical clacker managed to catch my eye from a couple booths away without the use of bright RGB LED lights. (They’re there embedded in the Cherry MX keys, but they weren’t lit when I was ogling the keyboard).

Designed with the help of Hong Kong tattoo artist Michael Chan, and covered with art based on Chinese mythology, this may be the first keyboard that deserves to live in an art gallery. That said, if you’d like to take one home you’d better be ready to order come August or September. Ducky says that’s when the Year of the Dog Keyboard will go on sale, but only 2,018 will make their way off the assembly line. I’m sure fans of Asian gangster cinema--or just fans of tattoo art--will gobble them up quick.  -- Matt Safford

Well Buying Industrial’s Briefcases Full of LED Switches

The corners, crevices, and back walls of trade shows are often the best places to find niche products that are intriguing--or just plain odd. Well Buying Industrial (Co., Ltd) had a small booth full of all kinds of LED switches. Now, there’s nothing all that strange about switches. But the presentation, with dozens of models all lit up inside a collection of briefcases, made it seem as if they were going to be sold door-to-door. -- Matt Safford

MSI’s Massive Duplo Lucky Dragon

No trade show is complete without spotting Lucky, MSI’s dragon mascot. The company has taken to bringing a huge stuffed Lucky to CES.

But this massive model at MSI’s headquarters, made from Duplo bricks and standing at least 10-feet tall, was a truly pleasant surprise. It’s tough not to smile when you bump into a room-sized plastic cartoon dragon. I’m just glad I didn’t have to help put Lucky together. -- Matt Safford

Noctua Desk Fan Prototype

Noctua makes some of the best fans in the PC business, thanks in large part to serious engineering and research into the finer points of airflow. With this prototype, the company is taking its expertise outside of the PC realm and onto the desk, in a serious endeavor to keep you cool during those hot summer days.

Using the company’s newly redesigned NF-A12x25 fan, plus a cone designed to maximize and adjust the airflow passing through the fan, the device delivered a surprisingly strong breeze from such a small device. It was just what I needed after stepping out of Taipei’s sticky humidity and onto the show floor. A Noctua rep told me this desk fan will very likely make it to market, though there will be some aesthetic and design changes, along with a USB power cable so you can run the fan from your PC or a power bank. -- Matt Safford

Noblechairs Hero

This year, Computex looked like it was half tech expo, half furniture store, because so many different vendors showed off their new gaming chairs. Noblechairs upcoming Hero model stood out from the crowd by focusing on comfort, ergonomics and a refined aesthetic.

Unlike most companies, which use cheaper components like wood or bonded leather in their models, all of Noble's chairs have a robot-generated metal frame and your choice of durable materials such as polyurethane or real leather.

Due out within the next few months for an estimated starting price around $450, the Hero is the executive chair I want for my office. Forget about play time, because this chair is just as good for working long hours editing a report as it is for all-night gaming sessions. It features built-in, adjustable lumbar support rather than a pillow and everything about the chair feels premium, from the tautness of the material to the tight hinges and dials you use to adjust it.

I had a chance to go butts-on with the Hero at Computex and, rather than leaning back, it made me want to roll up to a desk and start typing. This chair could actually make you more productive. -- Avram Piltch

MSI Gaming Premium Stack (GPS)

Headset stands are the next frontier for innovation. At Computex, I saw several different stands with USB hubs in them, RGB lights and even surround-sound speakers. However, MSI's Gaming Premium Stack, aka GPS, stands out from the crowd, because it has a holographic screen on it.

When it comes out later this year for an estimated starting price of $399, the Stack will feature a stand, an optional wireless charger and the Lucky Box, which is a holographic screen that shows animations or system information floating in a 3D glass tube. MSI showed us the control software which lets you choose between a couple of default animations of company mascot Lucky the Dragon or show stats such as your computer's system temperature. You can also upload your own animated GIFs. -- Avram Piltch

ASRock Superb Mining Rig with Seven Phantom RX 580 Cards

ASRock’s recently launched Polaris graphics cards are so new, I’d never actually seen one in person before the show. And yet, here sit seven Phantom RX 580s tightly packed into an “ASRock Superb Mining” rig. Perhaps the only thing more superb than the hash rate of a rig like this: the money it could have made mining, had ASRock found a way to produce these cards in 2017, before the current coin mining slump. -- Paul Alcorn

Noctua Chromax Heatsink Cover Mod

I’ve seen all sorts of case and component mods over the last couple of decades, first as an enthusiast, then as a journalist. But these painted heatsink covers for the Noctua Chromax NH-D15 cooler line really stood out on a show floor dominated by glass and RGB. Created by Portuguese graffiti artist Le Funky, these covers show off the possibilities of creating a truly unique heatsink setup if you decide to trick out the heatsink covers the company sells for a few of its coolers.

Now, I’m not saying a custom-painted cooling cover would be beneficial for your CPU temps. But if you’re after some standout aesthetics for your next build and you have an artistic streak, it’s probably worth trading a few extra degrees of load temperature for a cooling tower that’s truly unique. -- Matt Safford

Supermicro Dual-Socket Gaming System

This week, we heard a lot about an exotic server processor and platform repurposed for the desktop PC, but at least Supermicro is straightforward about it. Supermicro's new dual-socket gaming system is designed for the 0.05% that want the absolute most power they can get for a gaming system.

This dual-socket system supports two Xeon Scalable processors of your choice, but you'll need one with high clock speeds to push this gaming system along. For the most well-healed, you could slap in two Xeon Platinum 8180's, which weigh in at $10,000 apiece, and create a  56-core 112-thread monster. Supermicro also touts ECC support as a feature, but I'm not sure how that's relevant to gaming, as it certainly won't give you a boost. In either case, I'd sure like to take this rig home, but I'm coming up about $20,000 short. -- Paul Alcorn

Comment from the forums
    Your comment
  • tarek.said.info
    Yay, RGB. Can't wait for next year when then show up RGB toilet paper for gamers.
  • thementallydeceased
    id wipe with it
  • Chris Bedford
    So, apparently Computex is a gaming-only show?

    Either that or only gamers go to it.

    Annnnd gaming PC's perform much better with coloured lights... because why else install them, right?
  • hr
    Absolutely zero new tech there...lame.
  • darkbreeze
    Honestly, if that's the best on tap at Computex, either it or the companies bringing products to market have seriously fallen flat. I can remember a lot of seriously interesting products from Computex in years past, but there wasn't one thing on that list that made me bat an eye except, maybe, the Noctua desk fan. And that's only because it's Noctua.

    I sure as hell wouldn't ever buy one. Seems like a waste of resources that would be better spent bringing the rest of their fan lineups into the Chromax.black.swap fold.

    Or perhaps bringing additional heatsink covers for their fan models not currently being offered. Something, not a desk fan. Sure as heck not some of those other items either. RGB needs to go away too. It's become the wheel "spinners" of computer hardware.
  • 4freedomssake
    I'm truly getting tired of watching these RGB cases and fans pinwheel crap!
  • plrr
    "Just don't put this array anywhere near your Thunderbolt port, because it's so fast that it may take you on a journey back to 1955." Far-fetched...
  • mihen
    MSI has upped their RGB game with holograms.
  • darkbreeze
    Holograms are cool. Holograms AS hardware, not so much. I don't need a hologram of a fan, to remind me or inform me that I do in fact HAVE an actual fan operating inside the case somewhere. Hopefully, lots of them.

    Now, a hologram of a dragon that pops out and is accompanied by a loud roar when somebody gets too close to your system, THAT would be a hologram MAYBE worth looking at as an option.
