The Coolest Stuff We Saw at Computex 2018

Noblechairs Hero Picture 18 of 23

This year, Computex looked like it was half tech expo, half furniture store, because so many different vendors showed off their new gaming chairs. Noblechairs upcoming Hero model stood out from the crowd by focusing on comfort, ergonomics and a refined aesthetic.



Unlike most companies, which use cheaper components like wood or bonded leather in their models, all of Noble's chairs have a robot-generated metal frame and your choice of durable materials such as polyurethane or real leather.



Due out within the next few months for an estimated starting price around $450, the Hero is the executive chair I want for my office. Forget about play time, because this chair is just as good for working long hours editing a report as it is for all-night gaming sessions. It features built-in, adjustable lumbar support rather than a pillow and everything about the chair feels premium, from the tautness of the material to the tight hinges and dials you use to adjust it.



I had a chance to go butts-on with the Hero at Computex and, rather than leaning back, it made me want to roll up to a desk and start typing. This chair could actually make you more productive. -- Avram Piltch