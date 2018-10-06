Best STEM Gifts for Kids 2018: Robots, Coding Kits and More

LEGO DC Super Heroes App-Controlled Batmobile Picture 10 of 12

This kit is more of a toy than a learning tool, but it's a lot of fun and you can hack it. In about two hours the kid on your gift list can build a functional, remote-controlled Batmobile that you can drive using an app on your phone or tablet. The car looks great, handles well and even has missiles, though you have to fire those by hand. The mobile app doesn't provide any way for you to program the Batmobile, but if you use a Linux device with Python on it, there are ways to control the car via code. But there are no sensors, and the Bluetooth hub only works with the bundled pair of motors. However, the motors themselves will work with the Lego Boost's Move Hub. Age: 5 - 12