Best STEM Gifts for Kids 2018: Robots, Coding Kits and More

Best STEM Gifts for Kids

The market is filled with toys that teach kids STEM skills, but many of them are so dumbed-down that they'll insult a smart adult's intelligence. The items on this list, however, are high-tech gifts that teach serious programming and electronics skills. Like the best family-friendly products, these STEM toys are engaging enough to keep kids focused but sophisticated enough for parents to appreciate. Note that age estimates are based on our experience and not necessarily the same as the vendor's.

Lego Boost Creative Toolbox

The ultimate STEM kit for elementary schoolers, Lego Boost teaches young kids how to code, even if they haven't yet learned how to read. The entire app interface is graphical, with not even one written word. Despite the simplicity of the UI, the Lego Boost kit teaches serious skills with its block-based programming language. The system comes with the parts and instructions necessary to build at least five different robots, which range from a working guitar to an anthropomorphic bot that looks like WALL-E. And because this is Lego, you can infinitely extend the kit by combining its parts with your other blocks. Ages: 5 - 12

Elegoo Smart Car V3

Of all the STEM toys I've built with my son, the Elegoo Smart Car is my favorite. Designed for older kids or adults, the system has a real Arduino board with the kind of adult motors and sensors that the pros use. After a few hours of work, your child will end up with a powerful robotic car that they can program using Arduino language (it comes with sample code), modify or drive around. This is the kind of robot you'd see grown-up makers build. (<-- ADD MAKER'S GIFT GUIDE LINK) However, my six-year-old and I had a blast building it together, and he picked up a lot of the complicated concepts. So don't rule out working on this together with a younger child. Ages: 12+ (or with parent)

Wonder Workshop Dash

This cute, anthropomorphic robot isn't cheap, but it is very engaging and it teaches kids a lot of coding skills by stepping them through a series of challenges. Dash has a unique, friendly personality that holds kids' attention and several different apps that lets your child program him in different ways. Mechanically speaking, he can roll around on three wheels, sense objects with a distance sensor, make noises and, with optional accessories, shoot missiles or play the xylophone. Age: 7 - 12

Wonder Workshop Dot

UBTech Jimu Builder Bots

UBTech's Jimu robot kits have serious motors and sensors that you snap together with a Lego-like (but not Lego-compatible) system of blocks. You can then control and program them using a mobile app with UBTech's own block-based coding language. The Builder Bots Kit, which is the most affordable, gives you the parts to build a crane that can lift objects. Age: 8+

littleBits Star Wars Droid Inventor Kit

This snap-together STEM kit gives you all the parts you need to build, rebuild and program your own Star Wars astromech droid. littleBits kits are particularly appealing because they make it easy for younger kids to learn about circuits and motors without the need for soldering or pushing pins into a board; everything attaches and detaches magnetically. The Droid Inventor Kit features a pair of motors and a distance sensor. So by using the mobile app, you can program your robot to avoid obstacles, drive around the living room, make fun noises or swivel its head. Age: 6 - 10

littleBits Avengers Inventor Kit

This littleBits kit gives you the parts to make a powerful, superhero gauntlet, filled with lights, sounds and sensors. The Marvel-themed mobile app steps you through a series of programming challenges, with each themed around a particular hero, from Iron Man to Shuri from Black Panther. My son had a blast with the challanges that focused on his favorite heroes and he found the colorful, programmable LED light that attaches to the gauntlet particularly appealing. Age: 6 - 11

Kano Computer Kit With Touch

This powerful kit comes with all the parts you need to build a functioning, mobile, Raspberry Pi-powered PC, complete with a touch screen. The instructions are both simple and informative, with great illustrations and facts about how computers work. Even better, once the system is assembled, the Kano operating system provides a series of enticing programmable challenges that teach kids all about code. There's a custom version of Minecraft that helps you learn how to program, along with games that explain how all the components work and how to use the Linux command prompt. Age: 5 - 10

LEGO DC Super Heroes App-Controlled Batmobile

This kit is more of a toy than a learning tool, but it's a lot of fun and you can hack it. In about two hours the kid on your gift list can build a functional, remote-controlled Batmobile that you can drive using an app on your phone or tablet. The car looks great, handles well and even has missiles, though you have to fire those by hand. The mobile app doesn't provide any way for you to program the Batmobile, but if you use a Linux device with Python on it, there are ways to control the car via code. But there are no sensors, and the Bluetooth hub only works with the bundled pair of motors. However, the motors themselves will work with the Lego Boost's Move Hub. Age: 5 - 12

Kano Harry Potter Coding Kit

The Kano Harry Potter Coding Kit provides all the parts you need to build a Bluetooth-enabled wand that you can use to control objects on a computer (a Mac, a PC or a Kano computer). By using Kano's block-based coding language, kids can write apps that let them levitate an on-screen feather, make magic pumpkins appear and more. Have to see it to believe it? You can check out a video of the wand's magic in action here. Ages: 6+

About the author
Avram Piltch

Avram Piltch is Tom's Hardware's editor-in-chief. When he's not playing with the latest gadgets at work or putting on VR helmets at trade shows, you'll find him rooting his phone, taking apart his PC or coding plugins. With his technical knowledge and passion for testing, Avram developed many real-world benchmarks, including our laptop battery test.

