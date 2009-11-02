Laptop Storage: 640GB And 500GB Drives From WD And Fujitsu

Benchmark Results: Power And Efficiency

Power Consumption

Although the application benchmark results aren’t very convincing, the power consumption numbers are. We measured 0.7W idle power for both drives (idle, but spinning), marking our lowest result so far.

Power consumption at maximum read throughput was 2.5W for the Fujitsu drive and 2.6W for WD. These are average results.

Performance per Watt

High throughput performance paired with low to average power consumption results in above-average efficiency.