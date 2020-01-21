AMD Radeon RX 5600 XT Review: Look out, RTX 2060

Jumping up to 2560x1440 results, not much changes. The Sapphire 5600 XT still beats out the reference RTX 2060, but this time in nine out of eleven titles. Whereas at 1080p we saw a 3-percent difference on average across all games, that increases at 1440p to over 4 percent. Meanwhile, the 1660 Ti gets the same treatment with the 5600 XT, which is now 22-percent faster on average.

Frames per second using medium settings were all above 60, ranging from 70.3 ( in Ghost Recon: Breakpoint) up to 144.2 in Forza. In many of these titles, ultra settings can be used while still maintaining 60 fps.

There isn’t much to say here that wasn’t already mentioned in the 1080p section. The Sapphire 5600 XT Pulse OC using the OC bios is a solid performer at the higher resolution with medium settings.

Division 2

Ghost Recon: Breakpoint

Borderlands 3

Gears of War 5

Strange Brigade

Shadow of the Tomb Raider

Far Cry 5

Metro: Exodus

Final Fantasy XIV

Forza Horizon 4

Battlefield V

