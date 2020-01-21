AMD Radeon RX 5600 XT Review: Look out, RTX 2060

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Sapphire’s TriXX software supports the new RX 5600 XT Pulse OC, and sports a recently re-designed GUI along with other updates. The software’s main screen, called Dashboard, includes GPU and Memory clock rates along with GPU temperature and GPU load indicators. Current GPU voltage is displayed as well. Other information on the screen includes details about the card, from the GPU specs along with the currently installed driver.

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

The Hardware Monitor tab displays information in real time in the form of a graph. Just about anything you want to know about the card will be displayed in this section. This includes the basic GPU and memory clocks, along with temperatures. Depending on the card and its controller for reporting, we can also see things like VRM temperatures, system loads and more.

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

TriXX Boost is Sapphire’s attempt at making upsampling plus Radeon Image Sharpening a more commonly-used combination of features. This was a big part of AMD’s Radeon RX 5700-series story that we didn’t get to explore since a proper analysis requires careful consideration of image quality. After all, you’re running games at a lower resolution, then upscaling the final output, and applying a contrast-adaptive sharpening algorithm. By default, TriXX Boost is set to use an 85% resolution scale. At 4K, the feature creates a custom 3264x1836 resolution, which you choose instead of 3840x2160. Just remember that RIS is limited to DirectX 9, DirectX 12, and Vulkan support for now.

Performance naturally improves quite a bit compared to native 4K. But you’ll have to decide for yourself if the trade-off in quality is acceptable. We played around with TriXX Boost briefly in Shadow of the Tomb Raider and Metro Exodus and couldn’t tell the difference between 3264x1836 and 3840x2160. Every game is going to be different though, as will each gamer’s opinion of fidelity.

MORE: Best Graphics Cards

MORE: Desktop GPU Performance Hierarchy Table

MORE: All Graphics Content