Antec P82 Silent Review: Silence on a Tight Budget

We are using the following system for our case test bed:

CPU Intel Core i9-9900K Motherboard Asus Maximus XI Hero WiFi Memory Corsair Vengeance LPX 3000 MHz, 16 GB (2x 8GB) Graphics Nvidia GeForce RTX 2070 Super Founder’s Edition CPU Cooling Noctua NH-U12S Chromax.Black Noctua NT-H2 Thermal Paste Storage Corsair Force Series MP510 NVMe SSD, 480GB Power Supply Corsair HX750i

Motherboard Installation

To start the build, I first tossed the motherboard in with all its components, including the CPU, memory, and SSD pre-installed.

As a spacious ATX case, this went swiftly and without issue, though the three rightmost standoffs were not pre-installed, nor was there an anchoring standoff, so I did have to install those and lay the case on its side to get the motherboard in safely. The case does come with these extra standoffs in its screw baggy, but it doesn’t include a standoff installation tool – a small point of improvement for Antec: either give us the tool, or pre-install all the standoffs for us.

Of course, you can just twist them in by hand, but in my experience they don’t end up tight enough and when time to remove the motherboard comes, they come out with the screw and you’ll annoyingly have to use pliers and a screwdriver to get the screw-standoff off the motherboard post-de-installation.

GPU Installation

Installing the GPU also went easily, though I wasn’t a fan of the cover plate next to the IO. It slides off to the side, but it needs to be removed to get the GPU installed, as its top thumbscrew blocks access to the IO fastener. Not a major complaint, but an unnecessary complication.

After this, our large Corsair HX750i power supply slipped right into place, and we proceeded to do up all the cabling.

Cable management

Cable management is fine in the Antec P82 Silent. It’s not stunning, but it’s not terrible either. There’s enough space for simple systems. There’s no lavish amounts of space, no fancy Velcro… all you get are five zip ties thrown in the box and the odd tie-wrap in the chassis, but in all honesty, it doesn’t really matter.

The types of systems that will be built in this case won’t call for cable management excellence – there won’t be many cables, which makes it easy to just whack the side panel on without really giving it much care. So that’s what I did, and it worked.

Fun Little Extras

The P82 Silent comes with rubber front IO covers and two extra expansion slot covers in its accessory box. Who will use these, especially the expansion slot covers, is beyond me, but they’re there, in case you find the 8th and 9th expansion slots somewhere.

Build Complete

With that, the build was complete, and it was time for a snack.