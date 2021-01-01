Asus ROG Crosshair VIII Dark Hero Review: Crosshair Goes Stealth for Zen3

Software
Asus has several applications designed for various functions, ranging from RGB lighting control, audio, system monitoring, overclocking and more. Instead of plodding through each application as if it changes for each review, moving forward, we’ll capture several screenshots of a few major utilities. In this case, here’s a look at Ai Suite 3, Armory Crate, and the Realtek Audio application.
Firmware
Like the software section above, we’ve shortened the Firmware section as well. Instead of describing each section, we’ve gathered screenshots covering the vast majority of the bios screens. If there is anything of interest, we’ll make a note of it.
I’ve been a longtime fan of the Asus UEFIs as they are easy to get around, have a lot of options, and the most frequently accessed items are not buried deep within the menus. The BIOS is high-contrast and easy to read, too. The EZ Mode provides enough information and options to be useful, while the Advanced part of the BIOS has everything you need, and more, to tweak your motherboard.
Worth noting on these Asus boards: On the first boot or after a CPU change, a prompt asks you to choose or avoid Intel specifications by pressing F1, which locks the BIOS down to Intel specifications (for power limit, etc.). The other option, F3, loosens up the stock limits, allowing the CPU to stretch its legs. We use the F3 option to match other board partners who, by and large, do not conform to the Intel specifications by default.
Test System
As of late November 2020, we’ve updated our test system to Windows 10 64-bit OS (20H2) with all threat mitigations applied. We also upgraded our video card driver to 457.30 and reran all the game tests moving to the new 5000 series CPU. We use the latest non-beta motherboard BIOS available to the public unless otherwise noted. The hardware used is as follows:
|CPU
|AMD Ryzen R9 5950X
|Memory
|GSkill Trident Z Neo 2x8GB DDR4 3600 (F4-3600C16Q-32GTZN)
|GPU
|Asus ROG Strix RTX 2070
|CPU Cooler
|Corsair H150i
|PSU
|Corsair AX1200i
|Software
|Windows 10 64-bit 20H2
|Graphics Driver
|NVIDIA Driver 457.30
|Sound
|Integrated HD audio
|Network
|Integrated Networking (GbE or 2.5 GbE)
Benchmark Settings
|Synthetic Benchmarks and Settings
|PCMark 10
|Version 2.1.2177 64
|Essentials, Productivity, Digital Content Creation, MS Office
|3DMark
|Version 2.11.6866 64
|Firestrike Extreme and Time Spy Default Presets
|Cinebench R20
|Version RBBENCHMARK271150
|Open GL Benchmark - Single and Multi-threaded
|Application Tests and Settings
|LAME MP3
|Version SSE2_2019
|Mixed 271MB WAV to mp3: Command: -b 160 --nores (160Kb/s)
|HandBrake CLI
|Version: 1.2.2
|Sintel Open Movie Project: 4.19GB 4K mkv to x264 (light AVX) and x265 (heavy AVX)
|Corona 1.4
|Version 1.4
|Custom benchmark
|7-Zip
|Version 19.00
|Integrated benchmark
|Game Tests and Settings
|The Division 2
|Ultra Preset - 1920 x 1080
|Forza Horizon 4
|Ultra Preset - 1920 x 1080
For those that don't know, it allows you to utilize both the single core gains of having PBO enabled, and also allows you to run an all core OC when your workload can benefit from it, switching based on a user defined amp level.
Also, hate the article didn't compare it against the Crosshair VIII Hero and the Gigabyte AORUS Master, both of which are priced at $360.
so ? i have an Strix x570 E gaming, and i have never heard the chipset fan, even after putting a strip of paper in to so i could see if it actually when on, and so far, i dont think it has.
So Id rather have a passive heat sink and not have to think about it. I’ve gone to great lengths to use quiet components otherwise. Nor do I fancy scouring odd fan sizes with strange mounting points on EBay in 5 years. Ive had these fans on mobos in the past. Even if these are worlds better - quieter and more reliable - I want nothing in my screaming new PCI 4.0 beast to remind of the 90s.
I had no idea this feature existed. I'm a X570 Aorus Master owner and just got buyers regret because I was hoping this feature would come to all 5000 Motherboard similar to SMT. I've spent a lot of time tweaking the Curve Optimizer to achieve the highest all core clock combined with single threaded performance. I've basically given up and lot PBO do it's thing but my 5900X can achieve 4.7 all core clock stable but PBO will only let hit about 4.44 while allowing max single core clocks.