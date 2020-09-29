Asus ROG Strix XG27UQ 4K 144Hz Monitor Review: Faster Than Fast

Viewing Angles

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

The XG27UQ is equipped with an AHVA (Advanced Hyper Viewing Angle) panel, but in the photo above, it looks like a typical IPS part. At 45 degrees to the sides, there is a green tint and a 40% brightness reduction. Detail remains well-rendered with no apparent change in gamma. The top-down view has a blue color shift, 40% light reduction and a loss of gamma where detail is harder to discern. The XG27UQ’s viewing angles are no better or worse than any other IPS screen.

Screen Uniformity

To learn how we measure screen uniformity, click here.

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Our XG27UQ sample showed slight hotspots in the corner zones. They were just visible in a darkened room but with a few lights on, they disappeared. No color or luminance aberrations were visible in field patterns brighter than 5%.

Pixel Response and Input Lag

Click here to read up on our pixel response and input lag testing procedures.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Running an Ultra HD monitor at 144 Hz is about as demanding as it gets. Choosing the XG27UQ has a reward though; it’s the fastest 4K 144 Hz screen we’ve tested. It bests the next screen with 5ms less input lag while equaling the 7ms response time of all the 144Hz panels. Only the XG279Q with its QHD resolution is faster in this group. If you have sufficient processing power available, the XG27UQ will reward you with a superbly smooth gaming experience. We couldn’t use ELMB with Adaptive-Sync but with overdrive set to level 3 of 5, blur was a non-issue.