BenQ Mobiuz EX3210R 32-inch Curved Gaming Monitor Review: Jumbo Sized and Tightly Curved

To read about our monitor tests in-depth, please check out Display Testing Explained: How We Test PC Monitors. We cover brightness and contrast testing on page two.

Uncalibrated – Maximum Backlight Level

BenQ rates the EX3210R at 300 nits in SDR mode, but my sample came up slightly short of that mark with 274 nits. That’s close enough that it will be difficult to tell the difference in a side-by-side test. A panel this large doesn’t need more than 200 nits peak to be bright enough unless you’re in a room that receives a lot of sunlight. The EX3210R provides enough output for nearly any environment.

Black levels are low, though not as low as some other VA screens like the PXC327. But the resulting contrast is still around double that of an IPS monitor. That’s a difference that can easily be seen. The EX3210R provides plenty of deep blacks, good shadow detail and a picture that pops in its default RPG picture mode.

After Calibration to 200 nits

Calibration improves the EX3210R’s contrast slightly; it is now just over 2,000:1. While it is visually better than the other screens, it isn’t quite as good as the Pixio with a 3,421.6:1 ratio. However, it definitely has a greater dynamic range than the IPS screens.

The ANSI test reveals good screen uniformity and good quality control. 1,725.8:1 means content will appear sharp and detailed. And it will look sharper than a 32-inch IPS monitor in QHD resolution. This is very good performance.