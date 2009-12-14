Tom's Hardware's 2009 Gift Guide: Part 2, System Add-Ons

Mouse: Logitech G9x Laser Mouse

www.logitech.com

$99

By: Anthony Celeste

There are the mice that you buy for under $20 at Walmart, and then there are gaming mice; devices designed for comfort, speed, accuracy, and customization. When it comes to the latter, we feel the Logitech G9x Laser Mouse is one of the best available.

The Logitech G9x is a part of Logitech’s G-series of products, and successor to the highly-lauded G9 model. The G-series is loaded with sexy computer peripherals like keyboards, mice, steering wheels, joysticks, speakers, and headsets, which are specifically designed for gaming enthusiasts.

The G9x ships with two snap-on grips designed to give gamers the ultimate in comfort for long hours of game play. The Wide Load grip features a satin texture and wider, fuller shape. The Precision grip uses Logitech’s DryGrip technology to prevent slipping, and it features a compact shape to allow for fine control over mouse movements and clicks. The optional ID grip is also available, which can be personalized with images from Logitech’s gallery or with your own image.

Another feature separating the G9x from more traditional mice is the ability to customize the mouse’s weight. A set of four 4g weights and four 7g weights ships with the Logitech G9x. Up to four weights can be added to the mouse in any combination. Placed in a hidden compartment, the weights enable you to add anywhere from 4g to 28g of weight to the G9x. Even the device's scroll wheel can be customized. You can use traditional click scrolling, for situations like selecting your favorite gaming weapon or hyper-fast frictionless scrolling for when you don't have the time to slow down.

As you probably remember, old school mice used a rubber ball to activate the mouse’s sensors. Today, the current standard is optical sensors, which use ambient light and an LED under the mouse to track movement. The Logitech G9x Laser Mouse moves to the next generation of sensor technology by using a laser to light the surface beneath the mouse. The laser produces far more light than an LED, and combined with Logitech’s Darkfield Laser Tracking technology, enables the G9x to move smoothly over just about any surface, including polished wood and even glass. Also, the G9x uses polytetrafluoroethylene (Teflon) feet to ensure smooth gliding over difficult or dusty surfaces.

Of course, a high tech mouse requires complementary software, and that’s also included with the G9x. Logitech’s SetPoint software enables setting the mouse to the perfect accuracy for whatever game you’re playing, with a range of settings from 200 dpi up to 5,700 dpi.

Logitech’s SetPoint software also enables recording macros, and storing up to five gaming profiles onboard the mouse itself, so you can take your preferred settings with you on the road. Even the color of the G9x's LED lights can be controlled via the SetPoint software. And the lights aren’t just there for show; they also indicate your current profile selection.