Computex 2013: Memory, Power, Cooling, Storage, And More

Last week our editorial teams from Germany, Italy, and the U.S. were on the ground in Taiwan, covering the Taipei International Information Technology Show (better known as Computex) to bring you information about upcoming and prototype products. In this first part of the series, we have information from Adata, Cooler Master, Thermaltake (including the Tt Esports and Luxa2 sub-brands), Enermax, Sparkle, Deep Cool, Cougar, and Giada.



Adata

Probably known best for its corporate storage products, Adata representatives were adamant with us that the company is looking to gain prominence in the consumer space, which we saw reflected in what Adata was showing off on the show floor.

We'll start our tour around the company's booth with PC memory, a staple for Adata. We had a look at the company’s upcoming Chameleon XPG modules, which appears black under 25 degrees Celsius. When the temperature goes above 35 degrees, however, the memory becomes transparent.

There’s also a new line of Carbon XPG memory, with carbon fiber heat sink accents. Unfortunately, Adata has no firm release date for either product yet.

We also saw the new DashDrive Elite SE720 and SE810. Both are equipped with USB 3.0 connectivity, though the SE810 adds Thunderbolt support to the mix. Both are available in 128 and 256 GB capacities.

Next up, we have the DashDrive Durable UD320. This is a microUSB drive available in 16 and 32 GB capacities, designed to give smartphones an external upgrade path for large files or whatever else you want to access.

The new DashDrive Choice HC630 is an external 2.5” SATA solution with 500 GB, 750 GB, or 1 TB of storage space. Adata had personalization in mind with its wide array of cases, although the company says this unreleased product may not show up with all of the prototypes shown in its booth.

The DashDrive Air AE800 is a multifunction device: it’s a wireless hotspot for up to eight devices, it offers Internet access and local hard disk data streams simultaneously, and it’s a 5200 mAh power bank. It has iOS and Android application support for media viewing, too. The unit weighs 280 grams.

Now here's something we haven't seen from Adata before: a NAS box targeted at the home user interested in quiet operation and energy efficiency. The Premier Pro NP210 supports two full sized SATA drives in JBOD, RAID 0, and RAID 1 configurations. It has gigabit Ethernet for networked connectivity and HDMI for direct output to a display device. Four USB ports are split between second- and third-gen transfer rates. It's also compatible with Adata’s iOS and Android apps for mobile access.

Another home storage solution, the Premier NP100 is intended to serve as a personal cloud device. It features a personal drop box, gigabit Ethernet, dual USB 2.0 ports, and eSATA connectivity. The product hosts a single hard disk.



The compact Next-Generation Form Factor (NGFF) drive standard for SSDs is purportedly picking up steam, and Adata had two line-ups ready to go. Its XN341N line comes in 16 to 64 GB flavors, while the XNS360E comes in 64 to 256 GB sizes.

Finally, Adata introduced the SH2000 server SSDs, with capacities from 100 GB to a whooping 1600 GB!