Cooler Master ML360 Sub-Zero Review: Frigid Temps for LGA1200

For our CPU cooling tests, we use the same hardware, overclock and configuration for each test to minimize environment variables. This allows for results across all coolers tested on the platform to be viable as side-by-side examination for direct compare/contrast. Here’s a list of the components in our testing rig.

CPU Intel i9-10850K LGA1200 (Comet Lake), all 10 cores 4.6Ghz @ 1.190v (3.60Ghz stock speed, single core boost @ 5.2Ghz) Motherboard MSI Z490 MEG Godlike (bios vers. 7C70v12) Memory Corsair Dominator Platinum RGB, 16GB (2x8GB) DDR4-3600 Storage Corsair MP600 m.2 2280 NVMe, 500GB Graphics Gigabyte GTX 1050Ti Power Supply be quiet! Dark Power Pro11 1200w Chassis Corsair Graphite 760T Monitoring CrystalFontz CFA-633-TMI-KU, 4x Dallas One Wire WR-DOW-Y17 sensors Fan Control Corsair Commander Pro, 100%/50% PWM Speed profiles (liquid cooling pump always @100%, if applicable) OS Windows 10 Pro 64bit Networking Disconnected, not used Thermal Compound Arctic MX-4

Data comparisons are based on data collected from testing performed on our Intel i9-10850K system, including re-visiting many previously covered products which were originally covered on the prior testing platform which was based around an i7-5930k (4.20ghz @1.20v).

Prime95 v29.4b8 (no AVX) is used for two-hour intervals, one managing fans at 50% PWM and the other at 100% PWM, with RPM measurements being taken every 3 seconds and averaged across the duration of each 2-hour capture. Omitting AVX instruction sets allows for accurate, 100% loads at chosen clock speeds. Allowing AVX instructions would provide higher, albeit unrealistic, synthetic CPU loads and excessive heat production, less indicative of real-world use.

This also allows for a greater range CPU coolers to be tested and compared without the need to configure the system differently for smaller coolers which may not handle the excessive thermal loads being generated during testing, while larger coolers might be better equipped to manage heat output produced by the i9-10850K.

While the test platform is quite capable of a 10-core overclock at 5.0Ghz and 1.265v, we were seeing 360mm AIOs struggle to keep core temperatures in check at lower fan speeds, providing insight that the enthusiast-grade i9’s need excellent cooling if the goal is overclocking.

HWInfo64 is used for real-time core temperature readout, thermal throttling alerts, motherboard power consumption, CPU speed and logging of data, while a CrystalFontz CFA-633-TMI-KU is used to monitor and later average both ambient room (2 probes) and motherboard voltage regulator heatsink (2 probes).