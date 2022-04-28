Deepcool PQ850M Power Supply Review

The Deepcool PQ850M achieves good but not competitive overall performance. It is silent though, and it is covered by a long warranty.

The Deepcool PQ850M uses a pretty good and reliable Seasonic platform, which has started to show its age, though. Thanks to its terrific CWT platform, the Corsair RM850x (2021) remains the performance king in the 850W Gold category. The weird exterior design of the PQ850 doesn't help, either. Another decent option with similar specs from Deepcool is the DQ850-M-V2L, which achieves better performance than the PQ850M, using a budget CWT platform. A revision of the PQ850M is required, featuring a 12+4 pin connector, to give it a chance for inclusion in our best PSUs article.

Deepcool enriched its PSU lines with the PQ-M series, including four models with 650W to 1000W max power. All are fully modular and use the trendy Seasonic Focus Gold platform. They have compact dimensions and are equipped with a 120mm diameter fluid dynamic bearing fan provided by Hong Hua. The exterior design looks weird because of the square holes of the fan grille. The design definitely stands out from the crowd, but not in a good way, according to our taste, at least.

This review will evaluate the second strongest member of the PQ-M line, the 850W unit, which is strong enough to support a capable gaming system. The PSU doesn't have a 12+4 pin PCIe connector, meaning that it isn't compatible with either the newest ATX spec (v3.0) or upcoming GPUs. It is not ideal to buy a PSU right now because we are in a transition phase from the previous ATX spec to the new one.

The only graphics card, so far at least, that comes with a 12+4 pin PCIe connector is the Nvidia RTX 3090 Ti, and it has an adapter from three 6+2 PCIe to a single 12+4 PCIe. Still, you need the PSU to be as future-proof as possible, and the upcoming GPUs will utilize the extra 4-pins so that adapters won't be fully compatible.

An extended, ten-year warranty covers the PQ850M, and its MSRP is set at 169 dollars, which is a fair amount given its features. It is certified as Gold by 80 PLUS and Platinum by Cybenetics. It also has a noise rating of Cybenetics A- (25-30 dB[A]).

Specifications

Manufacturer (OEM) Seasonic Max. DC Output 850W Efficiency 80 PLUS Gold, Cybenetics Gold (87-89%) Noise Cybenetics A- (25-30 dB[A]) Modular ✓ (fully) Intel C6/C7 Power State Support ✓ Operating Temperature (Continuous Full Load) 0 - 40°C Over Voltage Protection ✓ Under Voltage Protection ✓ Over Power Protection ✓ Over Current (+12V) Protection ✓ Over Temperature Protection ✓ Short Circuit Protection ✓ Surge Protection ✓ Inrush Current Protection ✓ Fan Failure Protection ✗ No Load Operation ✓ Cooling 135mm Fluid Dynamic Bearing Fan (HA13525M12F-Z) Semi-Passive Operation ✓ (selectable) Dimensions (W x H x D) 150 x 85 x 140mm Weight 1.7 kg (3.75 lb) Form Factor ATX12V v2.53, EPS 2.92 Warranty 10 Years

Power Specifications

Rail 3.3V 5V 12V 5VSB -12V Max. Power Amps 20 20 70 3 0.3 Watts 100 840 15 3.6 Total Max. Power (W) 850

Cables & Connectors

Description Cable Count Connector Count (Total) Gauge In Cable Capacitors ATX connector 20+4 pin (610mm) 1 1 18AWG No 4+4 pin EPS12V (660mm) 2 2 18AWG No 6+2 pin PCIe (760mm) 3 3 18AWG No SATA (460mm+120mm+120mm+120mm) 2 8 18AWG No SATA (450mm+120mm) / 4-pin Molex (+120mm+120mm) 1 2 / 2 18AWG No 4-pin Molex (450mm+120mm+120mm) 1 3 18AWG No AC Power Cord (1370mm) - C13 coupler 1 1 18AWG -

The only three PCIe connectors are on dedicated cables, so this PSU can even power an RTX 3090 Ti, using the provided adapter. Given that it is not wise to use PCIe cables with more than one connector and that SLI and Crossfire are long dead, there is no need for more than three PCIe connectors on dedicated cables in an 850W PSU.

There are no in-cable caps, and all cables are long enough. If only the distance between the peripheral connectors was longer, at 150mm, at least. Finally, it would be nice to see thicker gauges on the ATX, EPS, and PCIe connectors.

Component Analysis

We strongly encourage you to have a look at our PSUs 101 article, which provides valuable information about PSUs and their operation, allowing you to better understand the components we're about to discuss.

General Data - Manufacturer (OEM) Seasonic PCB Type Double Sided Primary Side - Transient Filter 4x Y caps, 2x X caps, 2x CM chokes, 1x MOV, 1x Champion CM02X (Discharge IC) Inrush Protection NTC Thermistor MF72-5D15M (5Ohm) & Relay Bridge Rectifier(s) 2x GBU1508 (800V, 15A @ 100°C) APFC MOSFETs 2x Infineon IPA60R190P6 (600V, 12.7A @ 100°C, Rds(on): 0.19Ohm) APFC Boost Diode 1x STMicronics STTH8S06D (600V, 8A) Bulk Cap(s) 1x Nippon Chemi-Con (400V, 680uF, 2,000h @ 105°C, KMR Main Switchers 4x Great Power GPT13N50DG (500V, 13A, Rds(on): 0.49Ohm) APFC Controller Champion CM6500UNX Resonant Controller Champion CM6901T6 Topology Primary side: APFC, Full-Bridge & LLC converter

Secondary side: Synchronous Rectification & DC-DC converters Secondary Side - +12V MOSFETs 4x Nexperia PSMN2R6-40YS (40V, 100A @ 100°C, Rds(on): 2.8mOhm) 5V & 3.3V DC-DC Converter(s) Filtering Capacitors Electrolytic: 2x Nippon Chemi-Con (105°C, W), 5x Nippon Chemi-Con (2-5,000h @ 105°C, KZE), 6x Nippon Chemi-Con (4-10,000h @ 105°C, KY)

Polymer: 17x FPCAP, 8x NIC, 2x no info Supervisor IC Weltrend WT7527V (OCP, OVP, UVP, SCP, PG) Fan Model Hong Hua HA1225H12F-Z (120mm, 12V, 0.58A, Fluid Dynamic Bearing Fan) 5VSB Circuit - Rectifier 1x M.C.C. MBR1045ULPS SBR (45V, 10A) Standby PWM Controller Excelliance MOS EM8569C

Deepcool utilized Seasonic's trendy Focus Plus Gold design for this series. This is a good and reliable platform but not fully compatible with the newest ATX spec. The build quality is good, and as usual, Seasonic used good parts everywhere. The heat sinks are small, and there is ample space between parts for good airflow, so the Hong Hua FDB fan won't have to work over hours.

The transient/EMI filter has all necessary parts, including an MOV and a discharge IC, providing a small efficiency boost. There is also an NTC thermistor for lowering inrush currents, supported by a bypass relay.

The pair of bridge rectifiers can handle up to 30A of current.

The APFC converter uses two Infineon FETs and a single boost diode provided by STMicronics. The bulk cap is by Chemi-Con, and it has enough capacity to provide a longer than 17ms hold-up time. The APFC controller is a Champion CM6500UNX.

The main FETs are four Great Power, installed in a full-bridge topology. An LLC resonant converter is also used to increase efficiency. The resonant controller is a Champion CM6901T6.

Four Nexperia FETs regulate the 12V rail. Two DC-DC converters generate the minor rails.

The electrolytic filtering caps are by Chemi-Con so that they will outlive the provided warranty. Lots of polymer caps are also used.

The standby PWM controller is an Excelliance MOS EM8569C.

The modular board has many polymer and two electrolytic caps.

The main supervisor IC is a Weltrend WT7527V.

Soldering quality is good.

The cooling fan measures 120mm across and it uses a fluid dynamic bearing.

