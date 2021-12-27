Eve Spectrum ES07D03 Review: Premium Image Quality and Performance

TODAY'S BEST DEALS Check Amazon

Our HDR benchmarking uses Portrait Displays’ Calman software. To learn about our HDR testing, see our breakdown of how we test PC monitors.

The ES07D03 supports HDR10 signals with a DisplayHDR 600 certification. When the appropriate content is detected, it switches modes automatically.

HDR Brightness and Contrast

In HDR mode, the ES07D03 employs a 16-zone dimming feature with its edge LED backlight. This isn’t as effective as a full-array configuration, but it delivers far better HDR than a monitor that does nothing to enhance HDR contrast. It is also better than modulating the entire backlight as some screens do. My sample peaked at just over 701 nits when measuring both window and full-field patterns. This provides a lot of pop and dimension to the image, especially when coupled with the very low 0.0387-nit black level. The resulting contrast is 18,127.1:1, one of the better HDR contrast scores I’ve recorded. In practice, the HDR image is excellent with lots of depth and highly saturated color.

Grayscale, EOTF and Color

The ES07D03’s factory calibration obviously extends to HDR even though it’s not documented on the included data sheet. Grayscale tracking is visually perfect. The luminance curve runs a little dark in shadow areas and transitions to tone-mapping about 4% too early. These are minor issues that will be hard to spot in content. I certainly had no complaints when playing Doom Eternal or watching streamed HDR10 video content.

HDR color tracking shows a bit of over-saturation in red, magenta and blue. Green is also slightly over in the inner targets. Gamut coverage is thorough, which means you’ll see every intended color and detail in HDR games and video.