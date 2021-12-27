Eve Spectrum ES07D03 Review: Premium Image Quality and Performance

TODAY'S BEST DEALS Check Amazon

To compare the ES07D03’s performance, I’ve rounded up a group of Ultra HD screens running at 144 Hz that range from 27 to 32 inches in size: Aorus’ FI32U, Acer’s XV282K, LG’s 27GN950, Asus’ XG27UQ and MSI’s MPG321UR-QD.

Pixel Response and Input Lag

The Acer manages to draw a full frame in 6ms while the others, Eve included, do it in a more typical 7ms. While some may be attracted to the Acer because of this, the ES07D03’s adjustable overdrive more than makes up for a 1m deficiency. You won’t find a smoother monitor than the Eve.

Its input lag is slightly higher than the others; however, most players won’t perceive a difference. I did not. But if you’re more skilled, the top three screens might serve you better.

Viewing Angles

The ES07D03 photographs well in the off-axis test. Like the latest generation of IPS panels, it loses only 10% of its light output at 45 degrees to the sides. A slight green tint is visible, but details remain well defined. Two people can easily share this monitor. The top view is tinted blue with a reduction in detail and 30% less brightness.

Screen Uniformity

The ES07D03 measured very well in the uniformity test. None of the zones deviated enough from the center of the screen to show a visible problem. All field patterns showed perfect uniformity from edge to edge for grayscale and color. Eve earns high marks for quality control.