Eve Spectrum ES07D03 Review: Premium Image Quality and Performance

To compare the ES07D03’s performance, I’ve rounded up a group of Ultra HD screens running at 144 Hz that range from 27 to 32 inches in size: Aorus’ FI32U, Acer’s XV282K, LG’s 27GN950, Asus’ XG27UQ and MSI’s MPG321UR-QD.
Pixel Response and Input Lag
Click here to read up on our pixel response and input lag testing procedures.
The Acer manages to draw a full frame in 6ms while the others, Eve included, do it in a more typical 7ms. While some may be attracted to the Acer because of this, the ES07D03’s adjustable overdrive more than makes up for a 1m deficiency. You won’t find a smoother monitor than the Eve.
Its input lag is slightly higher than the others; however, most players won’t perceive a difference. I did not. But if you’re more skilled, the top three screens might serve you better.
Viewing Angles
The ES07D03 photographs well in the off-axis test. Like the latest generation of IPS panels, it loses only 10% of its light output at 45 degrees to the sides. A slight green tint is visible, but details remain well defined. Two people can easily share this monitor. The top view is tinted blue with a reduction in detail and 30% less brightness.
Screen Uniformity
To learn how we measure screen uniformity, click here.
The ES07D03 measured very well in the uniformity test. None of the zones deviated enough from the center of the screen to show a visible problem. All field patterns showed perfect uniformity from edge to edge for grayscale and color. Eve earns high marks for quality control.