Eve Spectrum ES07D03 Review: Premium Image Quality and Performance

To read about our monitor tests in-depth, please check out Display Testing Explained: How We Test PC Monitors. We cover brightness and contrast testing on page two.

Uncalibrated – Maximum Backlight Level

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 2 of 3 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 3 of 3 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

The ES07D03 has plenty of light output available in SDR mode. Unless you’re set up outside, you won’t need 443 nits, but it’s there if you want it. The black level score is a bit misleading because the six monitors have varied maximums. For the given backlight level, 0.4050 nit is a good number. And that is why the Eve finished first in the contrast comparison. Any IPS monitor that delivers over 1,000:1 contrast out of the box is a good one.

After Calibration to 200 nits

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 2 of 3 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 3 of 3 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Calibration has little effect on contrast; it’s still comfortably over 1,000:1 and only a tick behind the Acer XV282K. This is excellent performance. My only complaint is that the ES07D03 has a fairly high minimum brightness, 73 nits. It would be better if the backlight ranged from 400 down to 50 nits so one could play comfortably in a completely dark room.

The ES07D03 handily takes the ANSI contrast win, keeping its ratio over 1,000:1, another point for Eve’s quality control. This is a premium monitor built from premium components to a high standard.