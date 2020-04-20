EVGA RTX 2080 Super XC Hybrid Review: Cool Running, but Worth It?

Image 1 of 3 EVGA Precision X1 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 2 of 3 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 3 of 3 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

EVGA includes its own software for monitoring and tweaking video cards, called Precision X1. The application is able to control the video card from fan speeds to clock speeds as well as monitoring capabilities. Users are able to overclock manually or using the built-in 'VF Tuner' to automatically search for a stable overclock as well as set up manual/static fan speeds and create custom curves.

One unique feature within Precision X1 is the boost lock function that locks the clock speeds to the boost clock regardless of external factors — it’s like overclocking the old school way (without boost affecting things). It can also be useful if you want to test a GPU at a static clock speed to compare performance with other GPUs.

EVGA Precision X1 works well for its intended purposes, offering users a complete application for monitoring and controlling both EVGA and other card partner video cards. Along with MSI Afterburner, it's one of the two best GPU overclocking and monitoring utilities around.

