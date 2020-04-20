EVGA RTX 2080 Super XC Hybrid Review: Cool Running, but Worth It?

EVGA includes its own software for monitoring and tweaking video cards, called Precision X1. The application is able to control the video card from fan speeds to clock speeds as well as monitoring capabilities. Users are able to overclock manually or using the built-in 'VF Tuner' to automatically search for a stable overclock as well as set up manual/static fan speeds and create custom curves.
One unique feature within Precision X1 is the boost lock function that locks the clock speeds to the boost clock regardless of external factors — it’s like overclocking the old school way (without boost affecting things). It can also be useful if you want to test a GPU at a static clock speed to compare performance with other GPUs.
EVGA Precision X1 works well for its intended purposes, offering users a complete application for monitoring and controlling both EVGA and other card partner video cards. Along with MSI Afterburner, it's one of the two best GPU overclocking and monitoring utilities around.
I would've thought a liquid cooled gpu like that would've performed a fair deal better than an air cooled model like the ROG Strix...
Did they take a FE 2080 Super PCB and slap the AIO on it? The FE only has a 280w power limit, and Asus Strix has a 313w limit on the OC model.
Why didn't you guys review the FTW3 version of this card which has a higher boost of 1845Mhz? I paid $769 for it too on Newegg back in September. It's actually going for around the same price right now.
Everything in your review is spot on. It rarely eclipses 53 degrees even when it's working it's hardest. It can overclock it's butt off but I put it back to stock as it's really not necessary since I'm gaming on the Dell S3220DGF monitor. The pump wine does sort of bother me but I've gotten used to it. I wish it could be controlled.
The one real issue with this is card is that the radiator fan can't be software controlled with Precision X1 or Afterburner. You can only independently control the GPU fan. All software reports them running at the same speeds which certainly isn't true.
