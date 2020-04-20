EVGA RTX 2080 Super XC Hybrid Review: Cool Running, but Worth It?

Moving up to 4K, we chose to use the ultra results as the EVGA 2080 Super XC Hybrid (and the other 2080 Supers) averaged over 60 fps in our tests — albeit by a slim margin. The EVGA card reached 62 fps, the Asus 61.6, and the Founders Edition at 61.2 fps. Again we see very little difference between the three 2080 Super cards, but average fps doesn’t tell the whole story.
Of our nine games, five of them, Shadow of the Tomb Raider (55.4 fps), Red Dead Redemption 2 (46.5 fps), Metro: Exodus (42.1 fps), The Division 2 (46.2 fps) and Borderlands 3 (38.9 fps) were below 60 fps. You can likely have a smooth gaming experience on SOTTR (without ray tracing), but other games would require a reduction in image quality for the best results.
9 Game Average
Borderlands 3
The Division 2
Far Cry 5
Final Fantasy XIV: Shadowbringers
Forza Horizon 4
Metro: Exodus
Red Dead Redemption 2
Shadow of the Tomb Raider
Strange Brigade
No, no it is not.
I would've thought a liquid cooled gpu like that would've performed a fair deal better than an air cooled model like the ROG Strix...
Did they take a FE 2080 Super PCB and slap the AIO on it? The FE only has a 280w power limit, and Asus Strix has a 313w limit on the OC model.
Why didn't you guys review the FTW3 version of this card which has a higher boost of 1845Mhz? I paid $769 for it too on Newegg back in September. It's actually going for around the same price right now.
Everything in your review is spot on. It rarely eclipses 53 degrees even when it's working it's hardest. It can overclock it's butt off but I put it back to stock as it's really not necessary since I'm gaming on the Dell S3220DGF monitor. The pump wine does sort of bother me but I've gotten used to it. I wish it could be controlled.
The one real issue with this is card is that the radiator fan can't be software controlled with Precision X1 or Afterburner. You can only independently control the GPU fan. All software reports them running at the same speeds which certainly isn't true.
They can perhaps derive it from the other tests done but that specific one would have to be speculation.