EVGA RTX 2080 Super XC Hybrid Review: Cool Running, but Worth It?

Moving up to 4K, we chose to use the ultra results as the EVGA 2080 Super XC Hybrid (and the other 2080 Supers) averaged over 60 fps in our tests — albeit by a slim margin. The EVGA card reached 62 fps, the Asus 61.6, and the Founders Edition at 61.2 fps. Again we see very little difference between the three 2080 Super cards, but average fps doesn’t tell the whole story.

Of our nine games, five of them, Shadow of the Tomb Raider (55.4 fps), Red Dead Redemption 2 (46.5 fps), Metro: Exodus (42.1 fps), The Division 2 (46.2 fps) and Borderlands 3 (38.9 fps) were below 60 fps. You can likely have a smooth gaming experience on SOTTR (without ray tracing), but other games would require a reduction in image quality for the best results.

9 Game Average

Borderlands 3

The Division 2

Far Cry 5

Final Fantasy XIV: Shadowbringers

Forza Horizon 4

Metro: Exodus

Red Dead Redemption 2

Shadow of the Tomb Raider

Strange Brigade

