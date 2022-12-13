FSP Hydro G Pro 1000W ATX v3.0 Power Supply Review

The FSP Hydro G Pro 1000W has top build quality and compact dimensions. Its performance is decent, and the native 600W 12VHPWR connector will come in handy if you invest in a new NVIDIA GPU.

The FSP Hydro G Pro 1000W is among the few Gold PSUs in this capacity category featuring ATX v3.0 and PCIe 5.0 compatibility. Its performance is decent, but it isn't high enough to allow it to earn a place in our best PSUs article. Competitors like the Corsair RM1000x and the EVGA 1000 G7 achieve notably higher overall performance scores.

The Hydro G Pro with 1000W max power belongs to the new generation of PSUs, featuring ATX v3.0 and PCIe 5.0 compatibility. There aren't many choices with native 12VHPWR connectors in the 1000W Gold category, and FSP was among the first to introduce a related product.

Significant players, including Corsair, EVGA, and Seasonic, haven't released something on the market, yet. Thermaltake, with the Toughpower GF3 1000W, and Silverstone, with the DA1000R Gold, are two other choices in this category, meeting the ATX v3.0 spec for PSUs with 12VHPWR connectors.

With 150mm depth, the Hydro G Pro 1000 has compact dimensions. Nonetheless, FSP has the smallest, in dimensions, 1000W Gold platform, which is used in the EVGA 1000 G7, with only 130mm depth! Compact PSUs are easier to install, especially in smaller chassis, but the over-populated PCBs don't help airflow, hence noise output is usually increased.

Moreover, it is not possible to install large enough cooling fans, with 135mm or 140mm diameter, in small PSUs, and smaller fans have to spin at higher speeds to offer the same airflow, producing more noise. The Hydro G Pro uses a 120mm, high-quality, fan, featuring a fluid dynamic bearing.

Specifications of FSP Hydro G Pro 1000W

Swipe to scroll horizontally Manufacturer (OEM) FSP Max. DC Output 1000W Efficiency 80 PLUS Gold, Cybenetics Gold (87-89%) Noise Cybenetics A- (25-30 dB[A]) Modular ✓ (fully) Intel C6/C7 Power State Support ✓ Operating Temperature (Continuous Full Load) 0 - 50°C Over Voltage Protection ✓ Under Voltage Protection ✓ Over Power Protection ✓ Over Current (+12V) Protection ✓ Over Temperature Protection ✓ Short Circuit Protection ✓ Surge Protection ✓ Inrush Current Protection ✓ Fan Failure Protection ✗ No Load Operation ✓ Cooling 120mm Fluid Dynamic Bearing Fan (MGA12012XF-O25) Semi-Passive Operation ✓ (selectable) Dimensions (W x H x D) 150 x 85 x 150mm Weight 1.72 kg (3.79 lb) Form Factor ATX12V v3.0, EPS 2.92 Alternative Low Power Mode (ALPM) compatible ✓ Warranty 10 Years

Power Specifications of FSP Hydro G Pro 1000W

Swipe to scroll horizontally Rail Row 0 - Cell 1 3.3V 5V 12V 5VSB -12V Max. Power Amps 20 20 83.33 2.5 0.3 Row 2 - Cell 0 Watts Row 2 - Cell 2 120 1000 12.5 3.6 Total Max. Power (W) Row 3 - Cell 1 Row 3 - Cell 2 1000 Row 3 - Cell 4 Row 3 - Cell 5 Row 3 - Cell 6

Cables & Connectors of FSP Hydro G Pro 1000W

Swipe to scroll horizontally Description Cable Count Connector Count (Total) Gauge In Cable Capacitors ATX connector 20+4 pin (600mm) 1 1 18-22AWG No 4+4 pin EPS12V (700mm) 2 2 18AWG No 6+2 pin PCIe (650mm+150mm) 2 4 18AWG No 6+2 pin PCIe (500mm+150mm) 1 2 18AWG No 12+4 pin PCIe 600W (700mm) 1 1 16-24AWG No SATA (500mm+150mm+150mm+150mm) 2 8 18AWG No SATA (500mm+150mm) / 4-pin Molex (+150mm+100mm) 2 4 / 4 18AWG No SATA (500mm+150mm) / 4-pin Molex (+150mm) / FDD (+150mm) 1 2 / 1 / 1 18-22AWG No AC Power Cord (1350mm) - C13 coupler 1 1 18AWG -

The cables are long, and the amount of connectors is satisfactory. The single 12VHPWR connector can deliver up to 600W. According to Intel's test plan, a 1000W ATX v3.0 PSU should be equipped with a 450W 12VHPWR connector, but most brands don't pay attention to this and use 600W connectors to make sure that the NVIDIA RTX 4090 graphics cards can go all the way up to 600W. Not all 4090s have such high maximum power limits, though.

Component Analysis of FSP Hydro G Pro 1000W

We strongly encourage you to have a look at our PSUs 101 article, which provides valuable information about PSUs and their operation, allowing you to better understand the components we're about to discuss.

Swipe to scroll horizontally General Data - Manufacturer (OEM) FSP PCB Type Double Sided Primary Side - Transient Filter 4x Y caps, 2x X caps, 2x CM chokes, 1x MOV Inrush Protection NTC Thermistor SCK-056 (5 Ohm) & Relay Bridge Rectifier(s) 2x HY GBJ2506 (600V, 25A @ 100°C) APFC MOSFETs 2x Infineon IPA60R120P7 (600V, 16A @ 100°C, Rds(on): 0.12Ohm) APFC Boost Diode 1x CREE C3D08060A (600V, 8A @ 150°C) Bulk Cap(s) 1x Nippon Chemi-Con (450V, 680uF, 3,000h @ 105°C, KHS) Main Switchers 2x Magnachip MMFT60R115PC (600V, 20.9A @ 100°C, Rds(on): 0.115Ohm) APFC Controller Infineon ICE2PCS02G Resonant Controller Champion CM6901T2X Topology Primary side: APFC, Half-Bridge & LLC converter

Secondary side: Synchronous Rectification & DC-DC converters Secondary Side - +12V MOSFETs 6x Infineon BSC014N04LSI (40V, 123A @ 100°C, Rds(on): 1.45mOhm) 5V & 3.3V DC-DC Converters: 6x NEC 2SK3062-ZJ (60V, 70A, Rds(on): 8.5mOhm)

PWM Controller(s): ANPEC APW7159C Filtering Capacitors Electrolytic: 4x Nippon Chemi-Con (2-5,000h @ 105°C, KZE), 2x Rubycon (3-6,000h @ 105°C, YXG), 2x Rubycon (2-10,000h @ 105°C, YXF), 1x Rubycon (6-10,000h @ 105°C, ZLH), 1x TK (105°C)

Polymer: 29x Nippon Chemi-Con, 1x NIC Supervisor IC Weltrend WT7527RA (OCP, OVP, UVP, SCP,PG) Fan Controller APW9010 Fan Model Protechnic Electric MGA12012XF-O25 (120mm, 12V, 0.52A, Fluid Dynamic Bearing) 5VSB Circuit - Rectifier 1x CET CEF04N7G (700V, 4A, Rds(on): 3.3Ohm) & 1x PFC P15L50SP SBR (50V, 15A) Standby PWM Controller 97CL2N13

The small PCB is equipped with equally small heat sinks. Except for the transient filter, the other circuits have enough space between electronic parts to allow for decent airflow. It is good to see the filtering caps on the secondary side being on the clear, without anything blocking airflow to them.

Typically, for an FSP platform, we find some potentiometers on a vertical PCB, which might look tempting to adjust, but you should not do it! The build quality is high, and all parts that FSP used are of high quality, too. FSP is among the few OEMs using bulk caps rated for 3,000h @ 105°C. All other brands use 2,000h @ 105°C bulk caps.

The transient/EMI filter...

The pair of bridge rectifiers can handle up to 50A.

The APFC converter has two Infineon FETs and a single CREE boost diode. The PFC controller is an Infineon ICE2PCS02G IC.

The main FETs are by Magnachip and arranged into a half-bridge topology. An LLC resonant converter is also used to boost efficiency. The resonant controller is a Champion CM6901T2X.

Six Infineon FETs regulate the 12V rail. The same rail feeds two DC-DC converters, which generate the minor rails (5V and 3.3V).

The filtering caps are provided by Japanese brands and are of good quality. Besides electrolytic caps

The standby PWM controller is an 97CL2N13 IC.

Many filtering caps are installed on the modular board.

The main supervisor IC is a Weltrend WT7527RA.

Soldering quality is good.

The cooling fan is a Protechnic Electric MGA12012XF-O25.

