EVGA SuperNOVA 1000 G7 Power Supply Review

The EVGA SuperNOVA 1000 G7 is tiny in dimensions but is powerful, offering top performance.

By Aris Mpitziopoulos
published
EVGA SuperNOVA 1000 G7
Tom's Hardware Verdict

The EVGA SuperNOVA 1000 G7 is among the best PSUs in this Wattage category and, without any doubt, the smallest one in dimensions.

Pros

  • +

    Full power at 47 degrees Celsius

  • +

    High overall performance

  • +

    Good build quality

  • +

    Properly set protection features

  • +

    Efficient

  • +

    Efficient enough 5VSB rail

  • +

    Tight load regulation

  • +

    Good transient response

  • +

    Satisfactory ripple suppression

  • +

    Compact dimensions

  • +

    Fully modular

  • +

    Loads of connectors

  • +

    Compatible with the alternative sleep mode

  • +

  • +

    PSU load indicators

  • +

    10-year warranty

Cons

  • -

    No PCIe 5.0 connectors

  • -

    High inrush currents

  • -

    Small distance between the peripheral connectors

The EVGA SuperNOVA 1000 G7 is a high-performance power supply, challenging some of the highest capacity models on our best PSUs,list. FSP delivered an excellent platform to EVGA with tiny dimensions and high build quality. The strongest competitor is the Corsair RM1000x (2021), which delivers the same performance levels with notably lower noise output. 

After numerous EVGA G series revisions, we have reached G7, with FSP providing the platforms. The G7 units come in four flavors, ranging from 650 W to 1,000 W. All have super compact dimensions, with only 130mm depth, the same as the SFX-L form factor. The dimensions of the 1000 G7 unit, which I will evaluate in this review, are 150 (W) x 85 (H) x 130 mm (L). In comparison the SilverStone SX1000 SFX-L measures 125 x 65 x 130 mm. This makes the 1000 G7 the smallest 1,000 W ATX PSU available on the market. One might wonder why vendors keep making smaller power supplies when very specific standards define the dimensions, but as long as it doesn't affect noise output and performance, I don't mind. 

There was no room for a larger fan, so FSP had to install 120 mm fans. Thanks to their fluid dynamic bearings, they shouldn't have a problem with the prolonged, 10-year warranty. EVGA was among the first to offer such long warranty periods, along with Corsair and Seasonic. 

EVGA 1000 G7
The product's box is small, although it contains a powerful 1,000 W PSU. The protection inside is good, with foam spacers covering the PSU's edges. 

EVGA 1000 G7
Once you take the PSU out of the box, you will also notice some LED indicators, which depict the load level of the PSU.

EVGA 1000 G7
Specifications

Manufacturer (OEM)FSP
Max. DC Output1,000 W
Efficiency80 PLUS Gold, Cybenetics Platinum (89-91%)
NoiseCybenetics Standard++ (30-35 dB[A])
Modular✓(Fully)
Intel C6/C7 Power State Support
Operating Temperature (Continuous Full Load)0 - 50°C
Over Voltage Protection
Under Voltage Protection
Over Power Protection
Over Current (+12V) Protection
Over Temperature Protection
Short Circuit Protection
Surge Protection
Inrush Current Protection
Fan Failure Protection
No Load Operation
Cooling120mm Fluid Dynamic Bearing Fan (MGA12012XF-O25)
Semi-Passive Operation✓(selectable)
Dimensions (W x H x D)150 x 85 x 130mm
Weight1.72 kg (3.79 lb)
Form FactorATX12V v2.52, EPS 2.92
Warranty10 Years

Power Specifications

Rail3.3V5V12V5VSB-12V
Max. PowerAmps242483.330.5
Watts1201000156
Total Max. Power (W)1000

Cables and Connectors

DescriptionCable CountConnector Count (Total)GaugeIn Cable Capacitors
ATX connector 20+4 pin (600mm)1118-22AWGYes
4+4 pin EPS12V (700mm)2218AWGNo
6+2 pin PCIe (700mm+150mm)3618AWGNo
6+2 pin PCIe (700mm)2218AWGNo
SATA (550mm+100mm+100mm)41218AWGNo
4-pin Molex (550mm+100mm+100mm+100mm)1418AWGNo
FDD Adapter (100mm)1122AWGNo
AC Power Cord (1390mm) - C13 coupler1116AWG-

Plenty of long cables and connectors are provided, including two EPS and eight PCIe connectors. You won't find any of the new 12+4 pin PCIe connectors, though, since this PSU is not ATX 3.0 or PCIe 5.0 ready. Moreover, I would like to see a longer distance between the peripheral connectors. 

EVGA 1000 G7
EVGA 1000 G7

Only the ATX connector has extra caps, which are for better ripple filtering. 

Component Analysis

We strongly encourage you to have a look at our PSUs 101 article, which provides valuable information about PSUs and their operation, allowing you to better understand the components we're about to discuss.

General Data-
Manufacturer (OEM)FSP
PCB TypeDouble Sided
Primary Side-
Transient Filter4x Y caps, 2x X caps, 2x CM chokes, 1x MOV
Inrush ProtectionNTC Thermistor SCK-056 (5 Ohm) & Relay
Bridge Rectifier(s)
2x
APFC MOSFETs
3x
APFC Boost Diode
1x
Bulk Cap(s)
2x Nippon Chemi-Con (420V, 470uF each or 940uF combined, 2,000h @ 105°C, KHE)
Main Switchers
2x Infineon IPP60R120P7 (600V, 16A @ 100°C, Rds(on): 0.12Ohm)

IC Driver

1x Novosense NSi6602

APFC Controller
Infineon ICE2PCS02
Resonant ControllerChampion CM6901T2X
Topology
Primary side: APFC, Half-Bridge & LLC converter
Secondary side: Synchronous Rectification & DC-DC converters
Secondary Side-
+12V MOSFETsno info
5V & 3.3VDC-DC Converters: 6x Infineon BSC0901NS (30V, 94A @ 100°C, Rds(on): 1.9mOhm)
PWM Controller(s): ANPEC APW7159C
Filtering Capacitors

Electrolytic: 5x Rubycon (3-6,000h @ 105°C, YXG), 3x Rubycon (1-5,000h @ 105°C, ZL)
Polymer: 18x Nippon Chemi-Con, 6x NIC

Supervisor ICWeltrend WT7527RA (OCP, OVP, UVP, SCP, PG)
Fan ControllerMicrochip PICF15324
Fan ModelProtechnic Electric MGA12012XF-O25 (120mm, 12V, 0.52A, Fluid Dynamic Bearing Fan)
5VSB Circuit-
Rectifier
1x NIKO-SEM P1006BD (60V, 42A @ 100°C, Rds(on): 10mOhm) FET
Standby PWM ControllerPower Integrations INN2603K
EVGA 1000 G7
FSP makes this tiny platform. As expected, because of the high capacity, it is overpopulated, and identifying all parts without possibly destroying the PSU was pretty hard. Such PCBs always give us trouble during the part analysis process. 

The design is modern with a half-bridge topology and an LLC resonant converter on the primary side. We also find a synchronous rectification scheme on the secondary side for the 12V rail and DC-DC converters for the minor rails. 

EVGA 1000 G7
The transient/EMI filter has all the necessary parts, so I expect low EMI emissions. Moreover, it is equipped with an MOV, which handles voltage surges coming from the mains grid, and I also found an NTC thermistor and relay combo for suppressing high inrush currents. 

EVGA 1000 G7

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

The pair of bridge rectifiers is sandwiched between two heat sinks. 

EVGA 1000 G7
The APFC converter uses three FETs and a single boost diode. The PFC controller is installed on a vertical board, an Infineon ICE2PCS02. The same board also hosts an operational amplifier (op-amp). 

EVGA 1000 G7
Two Infineon IPP60R120P7 are the main FETs, configured in a half-bridge topology. Their driver IC is a Novosense NSi6602, and the LLC resonant converter is the usual aspect, a Champion CM6901T2X IC. Parts of the LLC resonant converter are installed on a daughter board because there was no room on the main PCB. 

EVGA 1000 G7
The FETs that regulate the 12V rail are installed on a board next to the main transformer to minimize energy losses. Another vertical board hosts the DC-DC converters that handle the minor rails. 

EVGA 1000 G7
The filtering caps are high quality. On the secondary side, all electrolytic caps are by Rubycon and the polymer ones by Chemi-Con and NIC. 

EVGA 1000 G7
The standby PWM controller is by Power Integrations, and a NIKO-SEM P1006BD FET is the rectifier on the secondary side of the 5VSB circuit. 

EVGA 1000 G7
Many Chemi-Con polymer caps are installed on the modular PCB for ripple filtering purposes. 

EVGA 1000 G7

The main supervisor IC is a Weltrend WT7527RA.

EVGA 1000 G7
Soldering quality is good. 

EVGA 1000 G7
The fan is of high quality, and the fluid dynamic bearing will help it outlive the extended warranty if you don't have it operating under high operating temperatures all the time (> 40 degrees Celsius). 

Contributing Editor

Aris Mpitziopoulos is a Contributing Editor at Tom's Hardware US, covering PSUs.