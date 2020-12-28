Gigabyte B550M Aorus Pro Review: Reasonably Priced, Capable Micro ATX

Software
Gigabyte includes a few applications designed for various functions, including RGB lighting control, audio, system monitoring, and overclocking. Below, we’ve captured several screenshots of the App Center, @BIOS, SIV, RGB Fusion and Easy Tune.
Firmware
To give you a sense of the Firmware, we’ve gathered screenshots showing most BIOS screens.
The BIOS on Gigabyte’s Z490 boards has worked well for me. The format of headings across the top, with most details on a single page or one level down, makes for easy navigation. We haven’t run into any issues so far with the BIOS.
Test System / Comparison Products
As of late November 2020, we’ve updated our test system to Windows 10 64-bit OS (20H2) with all threat mitigations applied. We also upgraded our video card driver to 457.30 and reran all the game tests moving to the new 5000 series CPU. We use the latest non-beta motherboard BIOS available to the public unless otherwise noted. The hardware used is as follows:
|CPU
|AMD Ryzen R9 5950X
|Memory
|GSkill Trident Z Neo 2x8GB DDR4 3600 (F4-3600C16Q-32GTZN)
|GPU
|Asus ROG Strix RTX 2070
|CPU Cooler
|Corsair H150i
|PSU
|Corsair AX1200i
|Software
|Windows 10 64-bit 20H2
|Graphics Driver
|NVIDIA Driver 457.30
|Sound
|Integrated HD audio
|Network
|Integrated Networking (GbE or 2.5 GbE)
Benchmark Settings
|Synthetic Benchmarks and Settings
|PCMark 10
|Version 2.1.2177 64
|Essentials, Productivity, Digital Content Creation, MS Office
|3DMark
|Version 2.11.6866 64
|Firestrike Extreme and Time Spy Default Presets
|Cinebench R20
|Version RBBENCHMARK271150
|Open GL Benchmark - Single and Multi-threaded
|Application Tests and Settings
|LAME MP3
|Version SSE2_2019
|Mixed 271MB WAV to mp3: Command: -b 160 --nores (160Kb/s)
|HandBrake CLI
|Version: 1.2.2
|Sintel Open Movie Project: 4.19GB 4K mkv to x264 (light AVX) and x265 (heavy AVX)
|Corona 1.4
|Version 1.4
|Custom benchmark
|7-Zip
|Version 19.00
|Integrated benchmark
|Game Tests and Settings
|The Division 2
|Ultra Preset - 1920 x 1080
|Forza Horizon 4
|Ultra Preset - 1920 x 1080
MORE: Best Motherboards
MORE: How To Choose A Motherboard
MORE: All Motherboard Content
Also, having a smaller number of SATA and M.2 slots is par for the course for mATX and mITX boards, isn't it? Not sure that's really a legitimate knock against the board either.
Should also note that there is an updated version of this board, denoted with a -P, that upgrades the ethernet to 2.5Gb and ups the supported RAM speed to DDR4-4400. The audio solution may or may not be different (different model numbers are shown in the Newegg listings). Otherwise it seems identical.
This was a very lazy review. All of the cons really are not cons for 99% of the people building a mATX build.
The real minus is lack of 2.5GBps Ethernet - that's rules it out for me.