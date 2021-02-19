Gigabyte P550B Power Supply Review

To learn more about our PSU tests and methodology, please check out How We Test Power Supply Units.

Primary Rails And 5VSB Load Regulation

The following charts show the main rails' voltage values recorded between a range of 40W up to the PSU's maximum specified load, along with the deviation (in percent). Tight regulation is an important consideration every time we review a power supply because it facilitates constant voltage levels despite varying loads. Tight load regulation also, among other factors, improves the system’s stability, especially under overclocked conditions and, at the same time, it applies less stress to the DC-DC converters that many system components utilize.

Load regulation is not tight on any of the PSU's rails.

Hold-Up Time

Put simply; hold-up time is the amount of time that the system can continue to run without shutting down or rebooting during a power interruption.

The hold-up time is not far away from 17ms, something that you don't easily see in this price range. On the other hand, the Power Ok signal's hold-up time is much lower than 16ms which is what the ATX spec requires.

Inrush Current

Inrush current, or switch-on surge, refers to the maximum, instantaneous input current drawn by an electrical device when it is first turned on. A large enough inrush current can cause circuit breakers and fuses to trip. It can also damage switches, relays, and bridge rectifiers. As a result, the lower the inrush current of a PSU right as it is turned on, the better.

The inrush currents with both voltage inputs are not so high, but not low either.

Leakage Current

In layman's terms, leakage current is the unwanted transfer of energy from one circuit to another. In power supplies, it is the current flowing from the primary side to the ground or the chassis, which in the majority of cases is connected to the ground. For measuring leakage current, we use a GW Instek GPT-9904 electrical safety tester instrument.

The leakage current test is conducted at 110% of the DUT's rated voltage input (so for a 230-240V device, we should conduct the test with 253-264V input). The maximum acceptable limit of a leakage current is 3.5 mA and it is defined by the IEC-60950-1 regulation, ensuring that the current is low and will not harm any person coming in contact with the power supply's chassis.

Low enough leakage current.

10-110% Load Tests

These tests reveal the PSU's load regulation and efficiency levels under high ambient temperatures. They also show how the fan speed profile behaves under increased operating temperatures.

Test # 12V 5V 3.3V 5VSB DC/AC (Watts) Efficiency Fan Speed (RPM) PSU Noise (dB[A]) Temps (In/Out) PF/AC Volts 1 2.748A 1.960A 1.988A 0.982A 54.966 77.695% 1303 34.1 36.17°C 0.830 12.140V 5.102V 3.321V 5.094V 70.746 38.39°C 115.31V 2 6.528A 2.951A 2.988A 1.182A 110.034 83.675% 1340 32.8 36.58°C 0.950 12.122V 5.084V 3.312V 5.078V 131.502 39.24°C 115.27V 3 10.674A 3.444A 3.496A 1.383A 165.033 85.389% 1553 38.0 36.73°C 0.984 12.083V 5.082V 3.305V 5.063V 193.272 40.35°C 115.19V 4 14.844A 3.939A 4.005A 1.585A 220.043 85.669% 1711 39.4 37.15°C 0.996 12.048V 5.078V 3.296V 5.048V 256.853 41.27°C 115.10V 5 18.659A 4.941A 5.021A 1.789A 275.044 85.413% 1833 42.3 37.88°C 0.993 12.034V 5.059V 3.287V 5.031V 322.018 42.68°C 115.06V 6 22.494A 5.957A 6.044A 1.995A 330.041 84.927% 2008 44.8 37.92°C 0.991 12.013V 5.038V 3.277V 5.014V 388.616 43.58°C 115.06V 7 26.346A 6.979A 7.071A 2.202A 385.119 84.221% 2129 45.2 38.41°C 0.990 11.994V 5.017V 3.268V 4.997V 457.273 44.78°C 114.93V 8 30.208A 8.003A 8.105A 2.410A 440.192 83.382% 2239 46.6 38.73°C 0.991 11.977V 4.996V 3.258V 4.980V 527.919 45.73°C 115.09V 9 34.515A 8.519A 8.617A 2.414A 494.756 82.495% 2350 48.5 39.51°C 0.992 11.944V 4.990V 3.249V 4.972V 599.737 47.36°C 115.07V 10 38.637A 9.032A 9.168A 3.038A 549.972 81.434% 2428 48.8 40.29°C 0.992 11.912V 4.984V 3.240V 4.940V 675.359 48.65°C 115.10V 11 43.489A 9.013A 9.191A 3.042A 605.194 80.304% 2434 48.9 40.91°C 0.992 11.853V 4.994V 3.232V 4.932V 753.625 49.79°C 115.09V CL1 4.000A 13.003A 13.001A 0.001A 155.059 78.886% 1885 42.2 37.30°C 0.986 12.434V 4.816V 3.284V 5.094V 196.562 42.34°C 115.20V CL2 43.524A 1.000A 1.002A 0.001A 512.010 82.401% 2388 48.2 40.24°C 0.993 11.568V 5.247V 3.266V 5.076V 621.364 48.78°C 115.10V

The PSU managed to handle the overload test without any issues, at an ambient temperature close to 41 degrees Celsius. It won't survive for prolonged use, though, under such tough conditions because of the low-quality caps that it uses, especially on its secondary side. The Chinese FETs on the APFC converter and the primary side do not look so promising, either.

20-80W Load Tests

In the following tests, we measure the PSU's efficiency at loads significantly lower than 10% of its maximum capacity (the lowest load the 80 PLUS standard measures). This is important for representing when a PC is idle with power-saving features turned on.

Test # 12V 5V 3.3V 5VSB DC/AC (Watts) Efficiency Fan Speed (RPM) PSU Noise (dB[A]) PF/AC Volts 1 1.227A 0.484A 0.496A 0.195A 19.992 64.561% 1105 29.0 0.571 12.103V 5.144V 3.328V 5.128V 30.966 115.32V 2 2.452A 0.974A 0.993A 0.391A 39.983 75.064% 1169 29.8 0.748 12.104V 5.134V 3.325V 5.119V 53.265 115.32V 3 3.681A 1.464A 1.491A 0.587A 60.013 79.413% 1401 36.1 0.846 12.106V 5.122V 3.322V 5.109V 75.571 115.31V 4 4.902A 1.958A 1.987A 0.785A 79.962 81.855% 1399 36.1 0.902 12.110V 5.109V 3.318V 5.098V 97.687 115.29V

The efficiency levels at light loads are disappointing, and the fan speed profile way too aggressive to keep the internals as cool as it gets to ensure a longer lifetime.

2% or 10W Load Test

Intel plans on raising the ante at efficiency levels under ultra-light loads. So from July 2020, the ATX spec will require 70% and higher efficiency with 115V input. The applied load is only 10W for PSUs with 500W and lower capacities, while for stronger units we dial 2% of their max-rated-capacity.

Test # 12V 5V 3.3V 5VSB DC/AC (Watts) Efficiency Fan Speed (RPM) PSU Noise (dB[A]) PF/AC Volts 1 0.744A 0.206A 0.247A 0.051A 11.148 54.903% 1098 28.5 0.455 12.098V 5.153V 3.330V 5.135V 20.305 115.31V

Efficiency with 2% load is bottom low.

Efficiency & Power Factor

Next, we plotted a chart showing the PSU's efficiency at low loads, and loads from 10 to 110% of its maximum rated capacity. The higher a PSU’s efficiency, the less energy goes wasted, leading to a reduced carbon footprint and lower electricity bills. The same goes for Power Factor.

This is a low-efficiency platform, especially at light and super-light loads. To make matters worse, PF with 230V input is bottom low, showing that the APFC converter doesn't operate properly with this voltage input.

5VSB Efficiency

Test # 5VSB DC/AC (Watts) Efficiency PF/AC Volts 1 0.100A 0.514 74.277% 0.132 5.135V 0.692 115.16V 2 0.250A 1.283 79.051% 0.241 5.129V 1.623 115.16V 3 0.550A 2.816 80.365% 0.327 5.118V 3.504 115.16V 4 1.000A 5.104 80.429% 0.375 5.102V 6.346 115.16V 5 1.500A 7.629 80.229% 0.402 5.085V 9.509 115.16V 6 3.000A 15.100 78.344% 0.463 5.033V 19.274 115.14V

The 5VSB rail is efficient.

Power Consumption In Idle And Standby

Mode 12V 5V 3.3V 5VSB Watts PF/AC Volts Idle 12.308V 5.045V 3.330V 5.135V 5.524 0.245 115.2V Standby 0.060 0.013 115.2V

Vampire power is low with 115V, but quite high with 230V input.

Fan RPM, Delta Temperature, And Output Noise

All results are obtained between an ambient temperature of 37 to 47 degrees Celsius (98.6 to 116.6 degrees Fahrenheit).

Because of the small heat sinks, the fan has to spin at high speeds to keep the internal temperatures in control.

The following results were obtained at 30 to 32 degrees Celsius (86 to 89.6 degrees Fahrenheit) ambient temperature.

The fan starts at a high speed from light loads and exceeds 40 dBA noise with higher than 250W load. This is a very noisy power supply and you should keep this in mind, if you want to build a silent PC.

