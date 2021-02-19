Trending

Gigabyte P550B Power Supply Review

An affordable PSU with mediocre performance.

By

Gigabyte P550B
Performance Rating

The P550B gets last place in this chart. This doesn’t sound weird, given its bad ripple suppression at 12V and the equally bad transient response performance.

Noise Rating

The graph below depicts the cooling fan's average noise over the PSU's operating range, with an ambient temperature between 30 to 32 degrees Celsius (86 to 89.6 degrees Fahrenheit).

Low efficiency means increased thermal loads, so the fan has to work hard to protect and cool down the PSU. This translates to high noise output. The P550B is noisy, so if you want to build a quiet system, remove it from your list.  

Efficiency Rating

The following graph shows the PSU's average efficiency throughout its operating range with an ambient temperature close to 30 degrees Celsius.

This is a low-efficiency platform. If you need higher efficiency and lower thermal loads, better get something else.

Power Factor Rating

The following graph shows the PSU's average power factor reading throughout its operating range with an ambient temperature close to 30 degrees Celsius.

Image 1 of 2

Gigabyte P550B

Image 2 of 2

Gigabyte P550B

The power factor with 115V input is high enough. On the contrary, it is bottom low with 230V. 

4 Comments Comment from the forums
  • refillable 19 February 2021 11:51
    Nice one Aris! I have a request for you. Can you test the Seasonic S12III? It has been circulating around a year now and no one seems to be bothered testing it.
    Reply
  • Aris_Mp 19 February 2021 21:29
    If I manage to find one, suree!
    Reply
  • NightHawkRMX 19 February 2021 21:57
    I second this request for the S12iii. Given the popularity of the S12ii (at least back in the day), I am interested to see a review of the successor. I think the fact its RSY made kind of adds to my interest.
    Reply
  • NightHawkRMX 19 February 2021 22:08
    Gigabyte GP-P750GM 750 W Review - With an Explosive Attitude | TechPowerUp
    Well, at least it did not explode.

    Gigabyte should just be banned from making PSUs at this point.
    Reply