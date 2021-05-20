HP Omen 25i Review: Uniquely Equipped

Viewing Angles

(Image credit: Portrait Displays Calman)

The Omen 25i has decent off-axis quality that’s typical of a modern IPS panel. At 45 degrees to the sides, there is a slight blue shift, and brightness drops by about 30%. The top view is decidedly reddish green with a 50% light falloff and a reduction in detail. As a relatively small monitor, the Omen 25i is unlikely to be shared or viewed from farther than 3 feet. On axis, there are no issues.

Screen Uniformity

To learn how we measure screen uniformity, click here.

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Our sample had slight hotspots at the bottom of the screen, just above the edge. They could be seen in a dark room when displaying a black field pattern, but they disappeared at higher brightness levels. We never saw a problem in actual content. Color uniformity was visually perfect in all areas of the screen.

Pixel Response and Input Lag

Click here to read up on our pixel response and input lag testing procedures.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

In the response test, the Omen 25i delivered speed comparable to any 165 Hz monitor. Moving objects will be slightly sharper at 165 fps than they will be at 144 fps. Total control lag (2nd chart) is slightly slower than the MSI and equal to the BenQ. In our experience, a 3ms difference is very hard to see. The consideration in this product category is, do you want to give up some image quality for 240 Hz? The top three screens look speedy, but the Omen 25i has more accurate color and far better HDR.