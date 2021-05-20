HP Omen 25i Review: Uniquely Equipped

Our HDR benchmarking uses Portrait Displays’ Calman software. To learn about our HDR testing, see our breakdown of how we test PC monitors.

The Omen 25i’s HDR mode appears automatically when an HDR10 signal is present. All image controls, including brightness, become locked out, and only one picture mode is available.

HDR Brightness and Contrast

The Omen 25i has no problem exceeding its DisplayHDR 400 certification, which calls for a minimum peak brightness of 400 nits, with over 479 nits. But the best part is its effective dynamic contrast feature, which selectively dims portions of the backlight’s edge array. It delivers a class-leading 0.0502-nit black level and an impressive contrast ratio of 9,548.5:1. That blows the rest of the comparison screens out of the water. The Omen 25i doesn’t merely support HDR, it truly delivers an enhanced image with deep contrast, so you’ll notice the difference over SDR.

Grayscale, EOTF and Color

There are no calibration controls available in HDR mode, but it seems HP has dialed in the Omen 25i well. There are no visible grayscale errors up to the 70% tone-map transition point and only a slight coolness is visible in the brightest areas of the image. The luminance curve starts a bit too dark and takes a smooth approach to 70%. This is a minor error.

HDR color tracking shows the primaries near their targets with some slight oversaturation in blue and under-saturation for green. This is typical of nearly all the extended color monitors we’ve tested. We also measured hue errors for magenta. Visually, there are no issues to speak of. HDR images pop nicely with natural hues that take the quality beyond SDR.