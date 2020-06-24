Intel Core i7-10700K Review: Taking the Gaming Shine Off Core i9

Intel's Core i9-9900K is a hit with some professionals due to its high clock rates, and because of the similarities between the chips, we ran an extra series of tests to measure the Core i7-10700K's performance in workstation-class Adobe workloads.

We loaded down our test platforms with 64GB of DDR4 memory spread across four modules to accommodate the expanded memory capacity required for several of these workstation-focused tasks. We also outfitted the test systems with PCIe 4.0 SSDs to factor in the platform-level advantage of AMD's support for the faster interface.

Puget Systems Benchmarks

Puget Systems is a boutique vendor that caters to professional users with custom-designed systems targeted at specific workloads. The company has developed a series of acclaimed benchmarks for Adobe software, which you can find here.

Adobe After Effects CC Render Node Benchmark

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

The After Effects render node benchmark leverages the in-built aerender application that splits the render engine across multiple threads to maximize CPU and GPU performance. This test is memory-intensive, so RAM capacity and throughput are important and can be a limiting factor.

The Intel Core i9-10900K and 10700K may be at a disadvantage due to their lesser core counts compared to the Ryzen 3900X and 3950X, but they carve out fairly impressive wins at stock settings due to their higher per-core performance. The Ryzen 9 3900X and 3800X challenge the stock 10700K after overclocking, but a bit of tuning goes a long way to push the 10700K up the standings to second place.

Adobe Premier Pro CC Benchmark

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 2 of 3 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 3 of 3 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

This benchmark measures live playback and export performance with several codecs at 4K and 8K resolutions. It also incorporates 'Heavy GPU' and 'Heavy CPU' effects that stress the system beyond a typical workload. Storage throughput also heavily impacts the score.

The stock Ryzen 9 3900X beats the 10700K in the overall Premier Pro standard score due to its 12 cores and 24 threads, and the 3700X and 3800X also prove impressive at stock settings. Overclocking brings the 10700K within striking distance of the Ryzen 9 3900X, but the 3900X stretches its legs after overclocking. The 3700X takes a small step backward after tuning, but that isn't entirely uncommon when using AMD's auto-overclocking Precision Boost Overdrive (PBO) feature, particularly in applications that prize per-core performance.

Adobe Photoshop CC Benchmark

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 2 of 4 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 3 of 4 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 4 of 4 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

The Photoshop benchmark measures performance in a diverse range of tasks, measuring the amount of time taken to complete general tasks and apply filters.

The stock ten-core Core i9-10900K is incredibly strong in this benchmark at both stock and overclocked settings, but overclocking the Core i7-10700K brings it into competitive range. GPU acceleration is here to stay in professional applications, and the 10700K's high clock rates help push it to a lead over the Ryzen processors in the GPU score.

