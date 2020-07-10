Lian Li Lancool II Mesh Performance Review: What a Winner Looks Like

Lian Li Lancool II Mesh deals Lian Li Lancool II Mesh Newegg $89.99 View Similar Amazon US Amazon No price information

System Configuration

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

We are using the following system for our case test bed:

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

With the space offered by the Lian Li Lancool II Mesh, installation of the motherboard was as easy as can be. The central standoff anchors the board, allowing you to place it in and secure it without needing to lay the case on its side. (Yes, that’s a silly detail, but as a case reviewer I like every tiny thing that saves me time and makes my life easier).

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 2 of 3 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 3 of 3 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

The PSU also fit nicely, but there was a catch: The hard drive tray initially got in the way, which in most cases would mean I’d have to sacrificially remove it. That wasn’t the case in the Lancool II Mesh, where the HDD tray sits on a rail, allowing me to slide it either closer to the PSU to make room for thicker radiators at the front of the chassis, or towards the front to make room for oversized PSUs. Guess which direction I pushed it.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

The HDD installation was also simple -- not entirely toolless, but toolless installation of hard drives is always kind of a mixed bag. Yes, it saves you time, but it often leads to rattly drives, so we’re pleased to see that Lian Li’s system works with good old fashioned vibration-damping grommets and screws.

Cable Management

In so many cases, cable management is an afterthought in the design process, but Lian Li has its priorities straight. Normally, we’re not a big fan of seeing tempered glass on both sides of the chassis, but Lian Li has done such a phenomenal job of cable management that the Lancool II Mesh left me wondering why more cases don’t do it like this.

In the main motherboard compartment, there is a metal cover above the holes where the cables come from the rear of the chassis, which helps things look tidy. At the cable clutter side, Lian Li has opted to place two more covers over the clutter, completely alleviating the messy cables behind glass issue. Seriously, look at that! Isn’t that the tidiest cable management you’ve ever seen? (Don’t peek behind the covers, though.)

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

The PSU compartment also has plenty of space to store the excess cables, and HDD connectors are very easy to get to. The magnets in the downwards-opening latch over the PSU cover are strong enough to stay closed, even with excess cables pressing against it from inside.

MORE: Best Cases

MORE: All Case Content