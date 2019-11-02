Maingear Vybe RGB Tempered Glass ATX Case Review: Affordable Excellence

There seems to be a new trend of system builders offering their signature series chassis to the general public. In the past, the only way to get a Maingear Vybe or iBuyPower Snowblind case was to buy a complete system. But now consumers can purchase these case à la carte. We saw this change recently with the iBuyPower Snowblind case. Now Maingear is offering up its own flagship chassis as a standalone product, letting enthusiasts build their own systems or transfer an existing build to a new case and mimic the style and design of a boutique builder's box.

Specifications

Type Mid-Tower ATX Motherboard Support Mini-ITX, Micro-ATX, ATX Dimensions (HxWxD) 17.51 x 7.87 x 17 inches (445 x 221 x 432mm) Space Above Motherboard 3 inches (76.2mm) Card Length 10.51 inches (267mm) CPU Cooler Height 7.87 inches (200mm) Power Supply Format ATX up to 200mm Weight 22.6 lbs (10.25 kg) External Bays X Internal Bays 4 x 2.5 inches / 2x 3.5 inches Card Slots 7x (+2 vertical) Ports/Jacks 3x USB 3.0, audio/mic jacks, 1x USB 3.1 Gen 2 Type-C Other X Front Fans 2x 120mm (Up to 3x 120 / 140mm) Rear Fans 1x 120mm Top Fans 2x 120mm (Up to 3x 120 / 140mm) Bottom Fans X Side Fans X Damping X Warranty 1 Year Limited

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Unlike the Snowblind, Maingear’s sophisticated Vybe chassis for a mainstream price of $120. It also delivers most of the modern features enthusiasts are looking for: USB 3.1 Gen 2 Type-C, a built-in fan and RGB controller, and a tempered-glass side panel. The only thing that feels a bit lacking is RGB. The case includes a controller, and the logo up front can be set to your choice of colors. But the three included fans are basic black. So if you want more glow, you'll need to bring your own lights.

(Image credit: TOm's Hardware)

Constructed of tempered glass, plastic and steel, our review model of the Vybe sports a red finish inside and out. The case measures 17.51 x 7.87 x 17 inches (445 x 221 x 432mm), weighs just under 23 pounds (10.25 kg), and comes with a one-year limited warranty. If red isn't your color, the Vybe is also available in black / black, white / black and grey / black. Personally, I love the red on red color scheme.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Directly below the magnetic dust filter on the top panel are mounts for up to three 120 / 140mm fans. The plastic-framed filter attaches to the top panel via powerful magnets and is perfectly color matched.

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Three USB 3.0 ports, a single USB 3.1 Gen 2 Type-C, headphone and microphone jacks and a power button are embedded in the lower-left edge of the smooth front panel. Vents running down the opposite edge allow airflow into the chassis. The front panel is devoid of features, except a stylish backlit Maingear logo in the upper-middle portion of the panel. Two of the case’s 120mm fans are mounted behind the front panel.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

The tempered-glass side panel is bonded to a steel frame that slides into place utilizing small pegs and slots that are cut into the frame of the chassis. The rear panel is made of stamped steel, and both panels are secured to the back of the case with metal thumb screws.

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: Tom"s Hardware) Image 2 of 4 (Image credit: Tom"s Hardware) Image 3 of 4 (Image credit: Tom"s Hardware) Image 4 of 4 (Image credit: Tom"s Hardware)

The rear of the Vybe has seven standard expansion-card slots (plus two vertical slot mounts for showing off your graphics card), a motherboard I/O area, an opening for a bottom-mounted PSU, and a 120mm exhaust-fan mount with slotted screw holes that let you adjust the position of the fan to fine-tune airflow or make room for system components.

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

A removable plastic mesh filter covers three quarters of the length of the bottom of the case. Large rubber-coated feet keep the case approximately one inch off the floor to facilitate air intake to the power supply.

(Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Filters that cover every intake fan mounting location are easily removed for cleaning. The large filter that covers the intake fans directly behind the front panel is magnetic. The top filter is also attached with magnets, and the bottom mounted filter slides out from the rear.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 2 of 3 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 3 of 3 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Although the visual appeal of a case is subjective and will vary from person to person, we believe most people will find the Maingear Vybe, in its various color schemes, an extremely attractive chassis.

