Monoprice Zero-G 42891 QHD 165 Hz Gaming Monitor Review: And Prices Continue to Fall

To read about our monitor tests in-depth, please check out Display Testing Explained: How We Test PC Monitors. We cover brightness and contrast testing on page two.

Uncalibrated – Maximum Backlight Level

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 2 of 3 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 3 of 3 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Monoprice claims 300 nits max for the Zero-G 42891 but I measured over 327 nits of peak output. While that is below average for the category, it is more than enough for an indoor environment. I’ve also found that larger screens can be run at lower output to achieve the same image perception.

With a very low black level, the Zero-G 42891 is bested only by the exceptional Dell in the contrast ratio contest. This is triple the contrast found in most IPS screens, as evidenced by the Viotek and Corsair results. This makes a difference you can easily see in a side-by-side comparison.

After Calibration to 200 nits

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 2 of 3 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware) Image 3 of 3 (Image credit: Tom's Hardware)

Calibration gives the Zero-G 42891 a nice bump in contrast to 3,336.3:1. This makes adjustment worth the effort for sure, keeping it well ahead of its rivals and within striking distance of the Dell.

The ANSI value is lower by a larger-than-expected margin, but 2,628.7:1 is still higher than most computer monitors, regardless of technology. The 42891 delivers a sharply detailed image with deep blacks, bright highlights and saturated colors.